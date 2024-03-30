‘It wasn’t all doom and gloom’: Bulls coach Jake White after drubbing by Leinster in URC

For the Bulls, it's a classic case of out of the pan and straight into the fire.

Still smarting from their heavy 47-14 United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat to Leinster at the RDS Arena on Friday night, they are faced with another tough Champions Cup clash against French giants Lyon at Loftus next weekend.

Leinster thrashed the Bulls where they outscored them with seven tries to one to stay on top of the URC standings and this defeat means the second-placed Bulls may be overtaken by Glasgow Warriors who visit the Scarlets.

Reflecting on their loss to Leinster, Bulls coach Jake White was gracious while pointing out they lost to a better team.

“There are a lot of learnings we got in this match that was played in front of a supportive crowd and we played against a good team with pace and tempo,” he said.