Bulls dumped out of Champions Cup by Northampton

Northampton Saints thrashed the Bulls 59-22 during their Champions Cup clash at the cinch Stadium on Saturday night to advance to the semifinal stage.

Northampton powered nine tries from James Ramm (2), Courtney Lawes, Ollie Sleightholme, Alex Mitchell, Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Mitchell and Juarno Augustus as they made it to their semifinal for the first time since 2011.

On the other hand, the Bulls crossed the white line through efforts of Cameron Hanekom, Akker van der Merwe and Sebastian de Klerk and it was not enough as their hopes were dashed at Franklin's Gardens.