Stormers have much to lose against Ospreys
But they've secured the continued services of Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)
The Stormers have more to lose than gain when they clash with the Ospreys on Saturday, says director of rugby John Dobson.
The result of their clash at Cape Town Stadium may not shake the top of the United Rugby Championship tree but a negative result for the home team will seriously inhibit their future prospects of reaching the branches that matter.
Dobson said victory is non-negotiable as defeat will “completely derail” their campaign. The Stormers, who are fighting to stay in touch with the top four, find themselves four points back from nearest-placed Munster. Dobson's team will draw comfort from a home win as it will edge them closer to the top four irrespective of the result between Munster and the third-placed Bulls at Loftus.
Their early-season setbacks and their defeat to the Bulls at Loftus have left the Stormers on a tightrope as they tiptoe their way to a potential home quarterfinal.
“Every game is a must-win. I've said 'our next game is the most important game of the season' 10 times,” Dobson quipped.
Nothing less than five points will suffice against the well entrenched top-ranked Welsh team. The Ospreys, who finished the previous round in seventh on the log, are five places and 11 points clear of their nearest countrymen Cardiff Rugby.
Though he favours his team to get the job done, Dobson needs little reminding the Ospreys have recorded two wins over the Lions and one over the Sharks this season.
He is particularly wary of their fighting spirit.
“They've been going through so much. Welsh teams aren't known for it but they have shown so much dog and they are by far the best Welsh region.”
What makes Saturday's clash a potentially tricky one for the hosts is the list of injuries they've had to factor in their selections. The golf cart (medical stretcher) was deployed four times in the first half in their Champions Cup exit against Stade Rochelais almost two weeks ago, Dobson noted.
Salmaan Moerat and Ben-Jason Dixon took head knocks that preclude them from selection this week, but Hacjivah Dayimani is good to go.
Meanwhile, another injured star, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, has signed a contract extension that will keep him in a Stormers jersey until at least 2027. The former Junior Springbok captain and age-group sensation has been out with an ankle injury.
Dobson said he cannot wait to see Feinberg-Mngomezulu continue to grow at the Stormers.
“Sacha has been earmarked as a generational talent since he was a schoolboy and it is has been great to see him break through into the senior ranks in the past few seasons.
“Now that his future here is confirmed, we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and fulfil the potential that is clear to anyone who has watched him play.
“He has the ability to become a world-class flyhalf and we want to equip him with everything he needs to do that.
“Our intention is to retain the top talent we have here before looking elsewhere and this is the first of a few announcements we will make to show how serious we are about continuing this project and keeping most of our squad together until at least 2027.”
Feinberg-Mngomezulu said his experiences in the senior squad over the past three seasons have been amazing.
“We have some incredible players here and I want to keep learning from all of them and the coaches. I’m excited about what we can all achieve together in the future,” he said.
