Lions give Leinster the blues

Beguiling attack and belligerent in defence the Lions played themselves back into top eight contention in the United Rugby Championship with a 44-12 win over Leinster at Ellis Park on Saturday.

They stole the march on Leinster early on before keeping the Irish blueboods at arm's length with one of their more defiant displays in defence.

In the corresponding fixture almost to the day last year, the Lions were an enthusiastic bundle of energy for much of the match. Like Labrador pups though, much of it was misspent and they were as dejected as vet-bound Basset hounds at final whistle.

This time, however, they vacated the traps like Greyhounds and though the zing disappeared from their attack over the next half-hour they maintained clear distance to the chasers.

Flank Emmanuel Tshituka was absolutely immense with and without the ball, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg directed operations with impulse and urgency, while props Ruan Dreyer and Morgan Naude helped establish a base from which the Lions would not budge.