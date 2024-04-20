Munster's better execution proves too much against ragged Bulls

It was Munster who grabbed the initiative early, displaying some finesse to go with their muscular intent. That was an area where the Bulls in the opening 40, weren’t as efficient when they attempted to move the ball. Too often the home team tried to be fancy in the wrong areas, allowing Munster’s rapid defence to close them down and pin them deep in their own territory.

Snyman and wing Shane Daly’s tries resulted from Munster executing better when they were in the ‘red zone.’

The Bulls cleaned up their strategy at the start of the second half, adopting a more direct approach. Those simpler endeavours reaped dividends in the form of two quick scores for Kurt-Lee Arendse — following powerful and nifty work from David Kriel — followed by hooker Johan Grobbelaar.

Johan Goosen slotted the conversion but his next intervention would have a profoundly negative effect on the outcome for the home team.

The tone of the second half changed when Goosen was red-carded, a decision that understandably incensed the home crowd. Besides the fact that it chalked off what would have been a bonus point try for Canaan Moodie, comparisons would have been drawn with an incident that ended the first half and saw Bulls wing Seb de Klerk go off for an HIA.