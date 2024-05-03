Rugby

‘In games like this, it’s about the best preparation’: Sharks eye EPCR final

03 May 2024 - 16:13 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am during the EPCR Challenge Cup quarterfinal against Edinburgh at Kings Park on April 13.
Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am during the EPCR Challenge Cup quarterfinal against Edinburgh at Kings Park on April 13.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks will have a golden opportunity to make history by becoming the first South African franchise to advance to the EPCR Challenge Cup final when they face Clermont Auvergne in a blockbuster semifinal at Twickenham Stoop in London on Saturday.

With their United Rugby Championship (URC) playoff hopes already dashed after a disappointing start to the season, this will mark a major opportunity for the KwaZulu-Natal side to earn some redemption in a season of mixed fortunes.

Given the close margins between the teams this season it is expected to be an exciting semifinal.

Both sides have suffered only one defeat in the competition to date, while Clermont hold a narrow one-point lead over the Sharks on points difference in their five matches. Adding to this, both sides come off morale-boosting victories last weekend in the URC and French Top 14.

Clermont enter the match with confidence after registering a convincing 41-18 victory at home against Stade Francais in the Top 14. The Sharks will draw inspiration from their 32-27 win against the Scarlets in Llanelli in the URC, not only because of the fighting spirit they showed to hold on for the victory in a tense finish, but also given it was an away game.

Sharks coach John Plumtree has selected a powerful side with a blend of Springbok talent and tried and tested Sharks stalwarts, plus some youthful exuberance.

Captain of the Durban side Lukhanyo Am said his team is ready for the challenge.

“In games like this, it’s about getting the best preparation and we’ve done a great deal to put ourselves in this position. Once you’re in the changeroom, it’s about having confidence in the preparation you’ve done,” he told the Sharks website from the team’s base in London.

“This game is a big one for us and everyone is hyped and excited to be playing in a semi against a quality side like Clermont.”

Both teams find themselves in similarly precarious positions in their respective competitions this season after disappointing performances early in the season. The Sharks have won four of their 15 URC matches, while Clermont’s track record shows nine wins in 22 outings in the Top 14, making this a vital clash for both teams.

Challenge Cup semifinals (SA times)

Saturday:

Sharks v ASM Clermont, Twickenham Stoop (1.30pm)

Gloucester v Benetton Rugby, Kingsholm (4pm)

SA Rugby/Sharks Rugby

MORE:

Leinster favourites in Champions Cup semi against Saints

It befits a pan-continental tournament consisting of the cream of various leagues that the semifinals should bring together two of the table-toppers ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Blitzboks win two from two on day one in Singapore

The Springbok Sevens team got their HSBC SVNS Singapore campaign off to a winning start with victories over Spain and Samoa on Friday, effectively ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Junior Boks held to thrilling draw

The Junior Boks called on hard-wired Green and Gold qualities to get their U20 Rugby Championship campaign under way in Queensland on Thursday.
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Wins embolden Munster's Ireland contingent ahead of two-Test series against Boks in July

Ireland open the Test series against the Springboks at Loftus on July 6 before the teams clash again a week later in Durban
Sport
20 hours ago

MARK KEOHANE | SA-All Blacks rivalry burns as hot as ever — will baby Boks and Blacks carry the torch?

Could one see future Test Springboks and All Blacks in Thursday’s match?
Sport
20 hours ago

Lions need improvement as a pride

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is hopeful fullback Quan Horn will be fit when they make their final surge for a spot in the top eight of the United ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘Now it’s a must-win tour’ Dobson says as Stormers rebound

The Stormers solidified their position in the United Rugby Championships' top eight with a comprehensive 42-12 victory over Leinster at Cape Town ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Red card spoiled my game’: Johnson on Chiefs’ huge defeat to champs Sundowns Soccer
  2. 'It's more mental than physical,' says Riveiro as Bucs prepare for showdown ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns in seventh heaven as they wrap up league title with win over shambolic ... Soccer
  4. ‘Life can be so cruel’: boxing community devastated by death of Dingaan Thobela Sport
  5. Title-winning Mokwena turns attention to Sundowns’ PSL points record Soccer

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...