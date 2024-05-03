“In games like this, it’s about getting the best preparation and we’ve done a great deal to put ourselves in this position. Once you’re in the changeroom, it’s about having confidence in the preparation you’ve done,” he told the Sharks website from the team’s base in London.
‘In games like this, it’s about the best preparation’: Sharks eye EPCR final
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
The Sharks will have a golden opportunity to make history by becoming the first South African franchise to advance to the EPCR Challenge Cup final when they face Clermont Auvergne in a blockbuster semifinal at Twickenham Stoop in London on Saturday.
With their United Rugby Championship (URC) playoff hopes already dashed after a disappointing start to the season, this will mark a major opportunity for the KwaZulu-Natal side to earn some redemption in a season of mixed fortunes.
Given the close margins between the teams this season it is expected to be an exciting semifinal.
Both sides have suffered only one defeat in the competition to date, while Clermont hold a narrow one-point lead over the Sharks on points difference in their five matches. Adding to this, both sides come off morale-boosting victories last weekend in the URC and French Top 14.
Clermont enter the match with confidence after registering a convincing 41-18 victory at home against Stade Francais in the Top 14. The Sharks will draw inspiration from their 32-27 win against the Scarlets in Llanelli in the URC, not only because of the fighting spirit they showed to hold on for the victory in a tense finish, but also given it was an away game.
Sharks coach John Plumtree has selected a powerful side with a blend of Springbok talent and tried and tested Sharks stalwarts, plus some youthful exuberance.
Captain of the Durban side Lukhanyo Am said his team is ready for the challenge.
“In games like this, it’s about getting the best preparation and we’ve done a great deal to put ourselves in this position. Once you’re in the changeroom, it’s about having confidence in the preparation you’ve done,” he told the Sharks website from the team’s base in London.
“This game is a big one for us and everyone is hyped and excited to be playing in a semi against a quality side like Clermont.”
Both teams find themselves in similarly precarious positions in their respective competitions this season after disappointing performances early in the season. The Sharks have won four of their 15 URC matches, while Clermont’s track record shows nine wins in 22 outings in the Top 14, making this a vital clash for both teams.
Challenge Cup semifinals (SA times)
Saturday:
Sharks v ASM Clermont, Twickenham Stoop (1.30pm)
Gloucester v Benetton Rugby, Kingsholm (4pm)
SA Rugby/Sharks Rugby
