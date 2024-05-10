Stormers eventually slay Dragons

The Stormers clicked into gear in the nick of time as they downed the Dragons 44-21 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Newport on Friday.

They dominated the final quarter scoring four dazzling tries to slay their gallant hosts but they spent far more time on the back foot than they intended.

As fleet footed as they were at the end as leaden they were in the opening half-hour.

The impact from their bench and the boot of Manie Libbok potentially saved their blushes against the team second last on the points table.

The Stormers were disjointed for much of the first half but they put their boot to profitable use when it mattered.