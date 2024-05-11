Rugby

Benetton fight back to earn thrilling win against Sharks

11 May 2024 - 20:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aphelele Fassi was named man of the match in the Sharks defeat against Benetton.
Aphelele Fassi was named man of the match in the Sharks defeat against Benetton.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Benetton’s true colours came shining through in a pulsating second half as they kept their playoff hopes alive in the URC, with a 25-24 victory over the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. 

The Italian side dug deep into their reserves of courage, not to mention their bench, to engineer a stunning late comeback against a Sharks team that for large parts held the ascendancy both on the scoreboard and in the forward exchanges. 

Following a line-out in the 78th minute, Benetton exploited space left by the absence of Sharks centre Murray Koster, who was red carded for a reckless entry at a ruck, to send replacement flyhalf Jacob Umaga — son of Mike and nephew of Tana — flying over the try line.

His conversion gave his side a one-point lead, with the final whistle seconds later eliciting celebrations among their players and management. 

The Sharks failed to use the advantage they had with their powerful forward pack, especially in the first half, when they were dominant at the scrums. A bit more patience, and laying the groundwork with their pack, may not be a glamorous approach, but by not doing so the home side allowed the Italian club to remain in touching distance.

Fullback Aphelele Fassi, who sparkled all afternoon, ran onto a beautifully weighted and timed pass from his flyhalf Siya Masuku to open the homeside’s account, after they’d fallen behind to an early penalty from Leonardo Marin. 

Ox Nche added a second try later with the Sharks displaying the kind of close in control and power of their forwards that they should have maintained for the rest of the half.

Instead they tried to spread the play too early, made a number of handling errors, which allowed Benetton to get some important turnovers. 

The crucial score for them came late in the opening half, when centre Tommaso Menoncello slid through a gap left by the absence of Lukhanyo Am, who injured his ankle, to run 30 metres for a try which narrowed the Sharks lead to four points at halftime. 

The Sharks put almost as much stock in winning as they did in protecting their most important parts for the Challenge Cup final they will play in London in two weeks time.

Besides Am, whose exit was said to be precautionary, the Sharks also replaced Eben Etzebeth midway through the first half and Vincent Koch, although the Bok prop’s injury looked a lot worse as he limped off with blood also dripping out of his right ear. 

Bongi Mbonambi, Grant Williams and later Masuku also joined them on the bench. 

Those changes certainly played a role in the lack of rhythm from the Sharks, whose inconsistent handling created self-imposed pressure.

Ironically, given the Sharks’ forward advantage in the first half, Benetton’s hooker, Gianmarco Lucchesi, then scored from a driving maul, to give his side the lead early in the second half. 

The Sharks responded with two tries from Werner Kok, but Benetton’s reserves and the outstanding Alessandro Izekor, began to thrive as the game opened up in the final quarter. 

Koster’s red card after clashing heads with Menoncello, gave Benetton the man advantage, which they used smartly allowing Umaga to deliver the coup de grace. 

They remain in the contention for a playoff spot and their win will give them added confidence ahead of their trip to Loftus next weekend.   

Scorers — 

Sharks 24 (12): Tries — Aphelele Fassi, Ox Nche, Werner Kok (2). Conversions — Siya Masuku (2).

Bennetton 25 (8): Tries — Tommaso Menoncello, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Jacob Umaga. Conversions — Leonardo Marin, Umaga. Penalties — Marin, Umaga

READ MORE

Stormers eventually slay Dragons

The Stormers clicked into gear in the nick of time as they downed the Dragons 44-21 in their United Rugby Championship match in Newport on Friday.
Sport
22 hours ago

Bulls-bound Glasgow on the horns of a dilemma

He admits it is a teasing question but wily Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith isn't about to reveal whether his free-running team will yield to ...
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Challenge Cup is Sharks’ springboard to new frontier

They will qualify for the prestigious Champions Cup should they lift the trophy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket doyen Mali bemoans backward step in diversity in domestic game, Proteas

Coaches need to start backing their players, like what has been done by rugby for many years now, he says
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard ... Sport
  2. More growth for SA20 despite Proteas drama Cricket
  3. Safa financial report shows shortfall of R107m as auditors sound alarm Soccer
  4. Tickets for hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns and Pirates ... Soccer
  5. Proteas head to Jamaica ahead of T20 World Cup Cricket

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...