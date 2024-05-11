Benetton fight back to earn thrilling win against Sharks

The crucial score for them came late in the opening half, when centre Tommaso Menoncello slid through a gap left by the absence of Lukhanyo Am, who injured his ankle, to run 30 metres for a try which narrowed the Sharks lead to four points at halftime.

The Sharks put almost as much stock in winning as they did in protecting their most important parts for the Challenge Cup final they will play in London in two weeks time.

Besides Am, whose exit was said to be precautionary, the Sharks also replaced Eben Etzebeth midway through the first half and Vincent Koch, although the Bok prop’s injury looked a lot worse as he limped off with blood also dripping out of his right ear.

Bongi Mbonambi, Grant Williams and later Masuku also joined them on the bench.

Those changes certainly played a role in the lack of rhythm from the Sharks, whose inconsistent handling created self-imposed pressure.

Ironically, given the Sharks’ forward advantage in the first half, Benetton’s hooker, Gianmarco Lucchesi, then scored from a driving maul, to give his side the lead early in the second half.

The Sharks responded with two tries from Werner Kok, but Benetton’s reserves and the outstanding Alessandro Izekor, began to thrive as the game opened up in the final quarter.

Koster’s red card after clashing heads with Menoncello, gave Benetton the man advantage, which they used smartly allowing Umaga to deliver the coup de grace.

They remain in the contention for a playoff spot and their win will give them added confidence ahead of their trip to Loftus next weekend.

Scorers —

Sharks 24 (12): Tries — Aphelele Fassi, Ox Nche, Werner Kok (2). Conversions — Siya Masuku (2).

Bennetton 25 (8): Tries — Tommaso Menoncello, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Jacob Umaga. Conversions — Leonardo Marin, Umaga. Penalties — Marin, Umaga