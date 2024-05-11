Bulls hang on to beat Glasgow Warriors in tight URC clash at Loftus

For the first hour of this match, the Bulls delivered a statement of intent against Glasgow Warriors but then the visitors showed why they came into the clash top of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table.

The Bulls underlined their championship credentials in those lung busting 60 minutes but then the Warriors who turned to their bench early, got a second wind scoring three tries in eight minutes to put the game, that seemed well lost, back in the balance.

A Chris Smith penalty in the 77th minute however put the issue beyond doubt as the Bulls held on 40-34 win.

In the build-up to this game Warriors head coach Franco Smith spoke of his desire to see his team put their brand on display and they certainly achieved that through their slick interplay and fighting spirit.

He wanted to see his team show growth and should they return here, they will be better equipped.