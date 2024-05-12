Junior Boks end U-20 championship with win against Argentina

Junior Springbok flyhalf Philip-Albert van Niekerk kicked a last-minute penalty goal to seal a remarkable 30-28 victory after a great start and strong second half in their final Under-20 Rugby Championship clash against Argentina on Sunday.

New Zealand beat Australia 36-25, also at Sunshine Coast Stadium in Sunshine Coast, Austalia, to take the title.

The Junior Boks would have been happy with the victory, but there is still plenty of room for improvement, especially at the line-outs.

However, they showed great character in the second half to overturn a 21-7 deficit at the break and earn a two-point victory in the match played in sunny conditions with a light wind, a welcome respite after the rain in the first two rounds.

After an bright start, with outside centre Jurenzo Julius scoring a try in the opening exchanges from a turnover at the kickoff, the South Africans allowed Argentina back into the game through a combination of unforced errors, bad decision-making and losing possession on the ground.