Nhleko praises Junior Boks’ fight, admits work to do for world champs

Junior Springbok coach Bafana Nhleko praised their character and fighting spirit after they staged a comeback to beat Argentina in a pulsating Under-20 Rugby Championship match at Sunshine Coast Stadium in Bokarina, Australia on Sunday.

The Junior Boks started strongly when centre Jurenzo Julius scored in the opening minute, but could not build momentum and Argentina hit back with three converted tries, all through left wing Franco Rossetto, to take a deserved halftime lead of 21-7.

South Africa hit back with a sensational second-half display, adding three tries by Tiaan Jacobs, Casper Badenhorst and Zachary Porthen, all from tap-and-go penalties.

Nhleko was delighted that his team could secure their first win after falling short against Australia and drawing against New Zealand, who took the title as they ended the tournament with a 36-25 win over Australia.

“The guys showed great character, belief and fighting spirit to shake off a disappointing first half,” said Nhleko.