Lions have marked an X on the Stormers
A top eight place beckons should they win in Cape Town with a bonus point
Image: Sydney Seshibedi (Gallo Images)
The Lions will train on Wednesday morning before casting their votes but have drawn an even bigger X on the back of the Stormers whom they meet in a make or break United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Cape Town on Saturday.
Going into the last round of league matches, the Lions need victory and potentially a bonus point if they are going to finish in the top eight and secure a place in the quarterfinals.
Defence coach Jaque Fourie played down the need for an overly exuberant approach and mindset before the clash at Cape Town Stadium.
“We made our plans. Now we need to implement,” said Fourie. “We have to get a win and a bonus point would be better. We need a win, that is the crux of the matter.”
Though the Lions remain the only South African franchise to win in the URC against the Stormers in Cape Town, they go into the clash as underdogs. It is a tag that doesn't bother Fourie.
“Any team prefers to be the underdog. People don't give you a chance and write you off. We know when you have your back to the wall you have nothing to lose and become a more dangerous team.
“The past three games we played we gained a lot of confidence and this Saturday we have to continue with that confidence and build on that.”
Van den Berg was keen to drive home the point the Lions have no reason not to travel to Cape Town with their chests out.
“I haven't felt that tag this week,” said the scrumhalf. “In the camp we don't feel inferior.
“It is about being focused on the day. We have a plan. We have prepared well so far this week. It's about knowing your job and doing your job. Don't let external factors play a role and take ownership of what you need to do.”
