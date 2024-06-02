Rugby

More Madrid misery for Blitzboks

02 June 2024 - 09:19 By Sports Staff
Tristan Leyds of the Blitzboks during their defeat against New Zealand on day two of the Madrid Sevens at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Saturday.
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks suffered two more defeats in Spain on Saturday and will contest the fifth-place semifinals of the HSBC Sevens in Madrid on the third day of the final tournament of the 2024 season.

The South Africans lost 33-24 against New Zealand in a dramatic match and then 26-7 to Fiji to finish last in Pool B and winless so far in Spain. To add insult to injury, Dylan Sage cried off with a knee injury and is an unlikely starter on Sunday.

The match against New Zealand touched on the bizarre, with the Blitzboks given three yellow cards in quick succession for tackle infringements and at one stage they only had four players on the field to front up to the New Zealanders.

Despite that, and even with South Africa scoring a try with five players on the field, the final say belonged to the Kiwis in a match where the lead changed hands six times.

Two tries in quick succession by Christie Grobbelaar and Quewin Nortje eliminated the advantage an early Dylan Collier try gave New Zealand, before a penalty try to the Kiwis cancelled out a Selvyn Davids try.

The second half was again helter skelter, but Moses Leo had the final say with his try after the final hooter, giving New Zealand the edge.

Against Fiji, the Blitzboks appeared flat against opponents who had plenty of energy. The Fijian offloading game asked too many questions of the defence and they were up 21-0 at the break.

The second half saw a better South African effort but in the end they came up short, not only in the match, but on the day.

The Blitzboks' next assignment is against Australia in the fifth-place semifinal (11.11am SA time).

Scorers

South Africa 24 (10) — Tries: Christie Grobbelaar, Quewin Nortje (2), Selvyn Davids. Conversions: Justin Geduld, Tristan Leyds.

New Zealand 33 (14) — Tries: Dylan Collier, Penalty Try, Leroy Carter (2), Moses Leo. Conversions: Andrew Knewstubb (2), Akuila Rokolisoa.

 

South Africa 7 (0) — Try: Rosko Specman. Conversion: Tristan Leyds.

Fiji 26 (21) — Tries: Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqo, Tira Wilagi, Viwa Naduvalo. Conversions: Nacuqo (3).

SA Rugby

