Bulls coach Jake White names strong squad for URC quarterfinal against Benetton

Bulls coach Jake White was forced to make changes to his team for the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash against Benetton at Loftus on Saturday due to the absence of injured Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie.

Moodie has been ruled out by a hand injury, which sees Sebastian de Klerk slotting into the left wing role and Sergeal Petersen forming part of the impact squad.

Van Staden has been replaced by Nizaam Carr while Jannes Kirsten completes the 5-3 impact squad which also features Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Keagan Johannes and Chris Smith.

White said the injuries were untimely but were not a train smash because his side has regularly been rotated during the season.

“Canan injured his hand against the Sharks last weekend and will go for surgery today. It is one of those where they will only be able to see how serious it is once they open him up.