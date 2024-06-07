Bulls coach Jake White names strong squad for URC quarterfinal against Benetton
Two Boks out injured
Bulls coach Jake White was forced to make changes to his team for the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash against Benetton at Loftus on Saturday due to the absence of injured Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie.
Moodie has been ruled out by a hand injury, which sees Sebastian de Klerk slotting into the left wing role and Sergeal Petersen forming part of the impact squad.
Van Staden has been replaced by Nizaam Carr while Jannes Kirsten completes the 5-3 impact squad which also features Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Keagan Johannes and Chris Smith.
White said the injuries were untimely but were not a train smash because his side has regularly been rotated during the season.
“Canan injured his hand against the Sharks last weekend and will go for surgery today. It is one of those where they will only be able to see how serious it is once they open him up.
“It is his index finger (that is fractured), which influences his passing, on top of his pinkie a few weeks ago which he has strapped before. I am not sure if it will be one of those you can strap for a few weeks and play but he remains unavailable this week and the next.”
White hoped the injury does not rule Moodie out of contention for the Springboks.
“From the Boks point of view, I hope it is not that serious so he is ready for the Irish series.”
On Van Staden’s status: “Marco would have been able to play had this been the last game of the season but I do not want to take the risk knowing he is a part of the national squad and have him break down ahead of the international series.
“I do not think it is fair, unless he is 100% right, to put him back on the field.”
Asked about the progress of Marcell Coetzee, who had an operation a few weeks ago, White said: “He should be back next week if all things go well.”
White has assembled a front row comprising Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw. Behind the trio will be locks Ruan Vermaak and captain Ruan Nortje and Carr lines up at open side flank with Elrigh Louw on the blind side.
Cameron Hanekom will do duty from eighthman.
Speaking about Carr stepping up, the Bulls mentor said: “An interesting stat is that Nizaam has been the most consistent for us at the breakdown. He hasn’t given away penalties at the breakdown and has been accurate and better at open side flanker. His skill set and accuracy at the breakdown, perhaps, gives us horses for courses without having to make that decision.”
Halfbacks Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen combine once more with Kurt-Lee Arendse retained at left wing while Sebastian de Klerk runs on the right.
Harold Vorster (inside) and David Kriel (outside) link up at centre with Willie Le Roux at fullback.
On the experiences gained from previous encounters against the Italians: “I know the guys have not forgotten about the Rainbow Cup final from a few seasons back because most of the team played against them then, and two weeks ago we played against them and know how well they played in that 20-minute block when we thought we had them dead and buried.”
Asked whether there was a temptation to start planning for the home semifinal, White cautioned against excitement and called for calm heads without getting too carried away.
“We have to win this weekend and only worry about the following week once we have done the job tomorrow against Benetton.”
Bulls Squad: 1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. Ruan Nortje (c), 6. Nizaam Carr, 7. Elrigh Louw, 8. Cameron Hanekom, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Johan Goosen, 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. David Kriel, 14. Sebastian de Klerk, 15. Willie Le Roux
Impact: 16. Akker van der Merwe, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Reinhardt Ludwig, 20. Jannes Kirsten, 21. Keagan Johannes, 22. Chris Smith, 23. Sergeal Petersen