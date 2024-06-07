“But just the fact that being away and playing on a 4G pitch aren’t factors for us anymore, is good. We are feeling much more confident.”
The Warriors have improved this season and at one point stood atop the URC standings. They've lost some of their lustre in recent weeks but Saturday's clash affords them the opportunity to atone for last season's crushing home quarterfinal defeat to Munster.
Their head coach Franco Smith knows they have to improve vastly on their recent form.
“The Stormers have a proud record in the BKT URC playoffs, and we know they will be coming to Scotstoun intent on continuing that record tomorrow night. They have some brilliant individuals who have the ability to hurt you from anywhere on the field, in addition to being a physical unit with and without the ball,” said Smith.
Teams
Glasgow Warriors — Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn (captain); Tom Jordan, George Horne; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, Johnny Matthews, Jamie Bhatti.
Substitutes: George Turner, Nathan McBeth, Oli Kebble, Max Williamson, Euan Ferrie, Henco Venter; Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson.
Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ben Loader; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris.
Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Sti Sithole, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Connor Evans; Paul de Wet, Jean-Luc du Plessis.
Referee: Chris Busby
AR 1: Frank Murphy (IRFU). AR 2: Peter Martin (IRFU)
TMO: Mark Patton (IRFU)
Kickoff: 8.35pm
Stormers have to do it without blunt force of Evan Roos against Warriors
Warrick Gelant back at fullback for URC quarterfinal against Glasgow Warriors
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
The loss of backrower Evan Roos' blunt force has been offset with the inclusion of Warrick Gelant's sharp, surgical presence at the back for the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday.
Roos suffered a concussion in training this week and makes way for Willie Engelbrecht in the No 6 jersey.
With Gelant back at fullback, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu takes the No 12 jersey with Dan du Plessis as midfield partner.
Ben Loader is on the left-wing while last week's front row bench of Brok Harris, Joseph Dweba and Frans Malherbe are starters in Glasgow.
Stormers director of rugby John Dobson kept his chin up despite the loss of the influential Roos.
“We know that it will take a top performance to stay alive in this competition and that is a challenge we have embraced. We will have to do it without a number of our front-line players due to injuries, but it is testament to the depth we have built and the quality of our squad that there is plenty of belief.
Bulls coach Jake White names strong squad for URC quarterfinal against Benetton
“Despite having almost a full team ruled out, we have built up some good momentum heading into the play-offs. This is our first URC play-off match away from home after playing six at home and we want to show that we can rise to the occasion,” said Dobson.
Thanks to defending champions Munster, the Stormers aren't so much on the road less travelled as the one less desired in the URC.
Their fifth placed finish in the league stages have set them on a collision course with fourth-placed Warriors and they will likely face more challenges on the road should they negotiate Saturday's quarterfinal successfully.
Munster dug deep into their suitcase and their resolve in their away wins in the knock-out rounds last season and the Stormers believe they can emulate Graham Rowntree's team.
“We are taking some confidence from how we have fought our way here,” said Dobson.
The coach believes his team has had some character-building trips that should stand them in good stead in Glasgow on Saturday evening.
“Those two wins against Dragons and Connacht, we did well at Leicester and in Paris against Stade, as well as the friendly at Northampton. So there is confidence about that.
“Saying that,we have to be honest and admit that Connacht and Dragons aren’t in the URC play-offs and Glasgow have been close to topping the table throughout this season. So it’s going to need a step up from us.
Bulls to host Benetton, Stormers away to Warriors in URC quarters
“But just the fact that being away and playing on a 4G pitch aren’t factors for us anymore, is good. We are feeling much more confident.”
The Warriors have improved this season and at one point stood atop the URC standings. They've lost some of their lustre in recent weeks but Saturday's clash affords them the opportunity to atone for last season's crushing home quarterfinal defeat to Munster.
Their head coach Franco Smith knows they have to improve vastly on their recent form.
“The Stormers have a proud record in the BKT URC playoffs, and we know they will be coming to Scotstoun intent on continuing that record tomorrow night. They have some brilliant individuals who have the ability to hurt you from anywhere on the field, in addition to being a physical unit with and without the ball,” said Smith.
Teams
Glasgow Warriors — Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn (captain); Tom Jordan, George Horne; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Zander Fagerson, Johnny Matthews, Jamie Bhatti.
Substitutes: George Turner, Nathan McBeth, Oli Kebble, Max Williamson, Euan Ferrie, Henco Venter; Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson.
Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ben Loader; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris.
Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Sti Sithole, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Connor Evans; Paul de Wet, Jean-Luc du Plessis.
Referee: Chris Busby
AR 1: Frank Murphy (IRFU). AR 2: Peter Martin (IRFU)
TMO: Mark Patton (IRFU)
Kickoff: 8.35pm
READ MORE
Stormers up against warriors in defence
EP Rugby feud upheaval: acting president reinstated in court ruling
Bulls coach Jake White names strong squad for URC quarterfinal against Benetton
Bulls cannot underestimate Benetton in URC quarter: Canan Moodie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos