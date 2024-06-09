“We are basically keeping this team together. Then we are adding JD [Schickerling] and Steven [Kitshoff]. We will also get Deon, Damian and Evan back. Hopefully Seabelo [Senatla] will be back and Ruhan Nel is coming back.
Dobson insists Stormers no flash in the pan after going through Glasgow air fryer
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
Stormers' director of rugby John Dobson was philosophical about his team's United Rugby Championship quarterfinal exit to Glasgow Warriors on Saturday evening.
Though the 27-10 scoreline slightly flatters the hosts at the Scotstoun Stadium, the Stormers always found themselves playing catch-up because of their modus operandi and poor goal kicking.
For a team called the Stormers one would have expected them to adapt better to the challenges presented by a stiff breeze which they faced in the first half. Even when they played themselves into favourable territory they still applied the boot.
They failed to make full use of their forwards and when they eventually went the direct route in the second half they made inroads as evidenced in replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet's try.
Perhaps the Stormers' foibles manifest itself most glaringly through flyhalf Manie Libbok who was blown off course. This Bok should not be a scapegoat.
On the whole their quarterfinal performance perhaps mirrored what has been a challenging campaign particularly with a crippling injury list that included Rugby World Cup winning heroes Damian Willemse and Deon Fourie, as well as starlet in the making Evan Roos.
“Going to two finals and then finishing fifth this season proved that we aren’t a flash in the pan,” said Dobson. “Not many teams could take out Evan Roos, Damian Willemse, Deon Fourie — they are world-class players — and win. We showed character playing without them. It gives me hope for this group.”
Dobson is particularly enthused by the fact he will retain his squad and make influential additions through players returning to the fold and others from injury.
“We are basically keeping this team together. Then we are adding JD [Schickerling] and Steven [Kitshoff]. We will also get Deon, Damian and Evan back. Hopefully Seabelo [Senatla] will be back and Ruhan Nel is coming back.
“So we will mount a better campaign. We won’t tour as poorly as we did this season. I am very confident about the future. I just would have loved to be in a semifinal. We were deservedly beaten in the end.”
Before the quarterfinal Dobson noted the significance of a first away playoff clash for his team and what that might do for squad development. Glasgow in personnel, crowd and conditions put the Stormers through the wringer and the experience is one that will help steel them for future challenges.
“I’m pleased with the growth, in terms of getting experience, keeping the squad together, playing an away playoff despite the result in these conditions,” Dobson said. “The conditions were really tough tonight, but we showed that fight.
“We haven’t been as fluid as were in the first two seasons. But we were 13th after the [November] tour and we came back and finished fifth and we were in the fight here. So we belong at the top table of the URC. That’s important to confirm that. We aren’t just a flash in the pan.”
