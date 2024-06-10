Bulls lose Bok winger Arendse for URC semifinal with fractured cheekbone

The Bulls have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal against Irish side Leinster with the withdrawal of Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Arendse, who scored two of Bulls’ three tries in their 30-23 quarterfinal win over Italian side Benetton at Loftus Stadium on Saturday, fractured his cheekbone when he collided with Malakai Fekitoa.

He walked off the field after 30 minutes for concussion tests and was replaced by Segeal Petersen, who is set for a vital role in the semifinal.

Arendse, who has been ruled out of the tournament, joins fellow Bok star Canan Moodie, who missed the win over Benetton because of a hand injury, on the Bulls' injury list. Coach Jake White said the Bulls have replacements for them.