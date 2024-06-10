Bulls lose Bok winger Arendse for URC semifinal with fractured cheekbone
The Bulls have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal against Irish side Leinster with the withdrawal of Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Arendse, who scored two of Bulls’ three tries in their 30-23 quarterfinal win over Italian side Benetton at Loftus Stadium on Saturday, fractured his cheekbone when he collided with Malakai Fekitoa.
He walked off the field after 30 minutes for concussion tests and was replaced by Segeal Petersen, who is set for a vital role in the semifinal.
Arendse, who has been ruled out of the tournament, joins fellow Bok star Canan Moodie, who missed the win over Benetton because of a hand injury, on the Bulls' injury list. Coach Jake White said the Bulls have replacements for them.
Bulls coach Jake White confirms Bok star Kurt-Lee Arendse ruled out of URC semifinal against Leinster on Saturday at Loftus. pic.twitter.com/QbKwIkuOjH— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2024
“He [Arendse] has fractured a cheekbone — it is not too bad but we will try to get him in to the doctor as quickly as we can to operate and put a plate in. Not that we need him for the next two weeks but to get him ready for the Tests,” White said after the Benetton win.
That puts Arendse is in a race against time to be fit for the two Springbok Tests against Six Nations champions Ireland next month as Bulls players will not be considered for the games against Wales in London at the end of the month.
“Every kid wants to be in the Test squad and credit must go to our medical staff because they have found a doctor who will see him on Sunday morning,” White said.
The coach said Arendse’s the injury is similar to the high-profile one suffered Antoine Dupont at last year's World Cup, where the French captain won a race to return to play in the quarterfinal match against the Springboks.
Bulls coach Jake White after their win over Benetton that secured a URC home semifinal against Leinster at Loftus on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/PzHfVFTEVw— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 8, 2024
“It’s like the Dupont thing where he got injured and got an operation the next day. It is always nice for our young players to know the medical staff take their interests seriously.
“Whether it is four, five or six weeks, by the time the international window starts he is back.”
White said while the injuries are a blow to the Bulls there is a silver lining with captain Marcell Coetzee set to return to the side in the coming week, in time for the semifinal against Leinster.
“Who wants to lose Canan and Kurt-Lee, especially when [Bulls flyhalf] Willie le Roux knows them like the back of his hand. I said when we started at the beginning of the year we needed to have depth and trust other players.
“We can’t just rely on the same 15 players being on the field all the time and that is another thing I am happy about.
“Put all the bench on. Reinhardt Ludwig and Francois Klopper are young guys in the front row. Sergeal Petersen hasn't played for a while and you have to be on top of your game to be able to mark Tomaso Menoncello and Malakai Fiketoa.”