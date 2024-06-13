Rugby

Cheslin Kolbe makes brisk Bok return

Star wing will not be available for the Test against Wales

13 June 2024 - 10:10
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the Bok training group but will miss next week's Test against Wales in London. Here he is in action against France at Stade Velodrome in Marseille in November 2022.
Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the Bok training group but will miss next week's Test against Wales in London. Here he is in action against France at Stade Velodrome in Marseille in November 2022.
Image: Clement Mahoudeau (Gallo Images)

Cheslin Kolbe has made a brisk return to the Springbok set-up after being released from the squad earlier this week.

The double Rugby World Cup-winning wing has rejoined his teammates in Pretoria but will not be considered for the season opening Test against Wales in London next week.

He will instead do his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Bok medical staff with a view to being in selection contention for the opening Test against Ireland in Pretoria on July 6.

Kolbe suffered a knee niggle during the Japanese club season while on duty for Tokyo Sungoliath. After consultation with the Bok medical team on Sunday, he was released on Monday to seek a specialist opinion. Kolbe returned to camp on Wednesday afternoon to follow a rehabilitation programme.

His return to fitness for next month's two Test series against Ireland will be crucial for the Springboks as doubt exists about the availability of Kurt-Lee Arendse, who suffered a facial fracture last weekend. Should both wings be ruled out, they will join fullback Damian Willemse on the sidelines — which rules out the Springboks' back three who started last year's World Cup final.

Some of Rassie’s Bok rookies went ‘knock-knock’, others kicked the door in

Revised 35-man Springbok squad contains 12 uncapped players
Sport
1 day ago

With Kolbe out of contention for the Test against Wales only, Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe remain as the recognised wings in the group of 35 players.

The Boks, who last season prided themselves on the versatility in their group, can also call on Aphelele Fassi, Grant Williams and Jesse Kriel to do duty on the wing.

Fassi, who primarily plays fullback for the Sharks, started all three of his Tests on the left wing. In the last two Tests Williams, usually a scrumhalf, started on the wing against Romania and Tonga at the World Cup. Kriel, who normally takes up position at outside centre, started six of his 68 Tests on the wing.

The match-day squad for the opening Test of the season against Wales at Twickenham on June 22 will be announced on Tuesday.

That Test will be followed by the much-anticipated Tests against Ireland in Pretoria and Durban (on July 6 and 13).

The historic first Test against Portugal is scheduled for Bloemfontein on July 20.

READ MORE:

Get your house in order, EP Rugby warned as Saru calls for emergency elections

Infighting forces Mandela Bay Development Agency to reconsider relations with local union
Sport
18 hours ago

Ex-Munster star Cloete backs Springboks to give Ireland a black eye

Marauding loose forward well placed to judge merits of both sides after glittering career in Ireland and for Bath in England
Sport
2 days ago

Bulls lose Bok winger Arendse for URC semifinal with fractured cheekbone

The Bulls have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the United Rugby Championship semifinal against Irish side Leinster with the withdrawal of ...
Sport
3 days ago

Springbok squad has 11 uncapped players

The Lions' Edwill van der Merwe and the Sharks' Ethan Hooker are the surprise inclusions in the Springboks' 35-man training squad in preparation for ...
Sport
4 days ago

Test against Wales is a look into SA’s rugby future

Though the Sharks' no-show in the knock-out rounds of the United Rugby Championship have helped bring an air of familiarity to the Springboks' ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane Soccer
  2. WATCH | Brilliant Bloemfontein shows Bafana Bafana huge support Soccer
  3. Proteas batters delighted to leave New York behind Cricket
  4. How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem Soccer
  5. Tickets sold for R16,000 for Ronaldo’s Euro 2024 Portugal training session Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...