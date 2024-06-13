Leinster keen to corral Bulls in kraal

As you'd expect, they prioritise the Champions Cup but with that trophy again kept from their grasp the URC trophy is in their crosshairs.
“It is very important. We want to mark ourselves on winning titles each season and we haven't for a few seasons and that has a bit of a sting to it. It is something we are properly chasing here,” said Healy.
Leinster have met disappointment in Dublin in knock-out matches in recent years and the opportunity to test their mettle away from home will perhaps bring the best out of them, Healy hopes.
“We haven't been successful, so maybe it is something that is needed. A week on the road where you live together is going to bring some big positives for us.”
In fact, it was the Bulls who dumped them from the competition in front of their home fans at the same stage in 2022, before Munster did the same last year.
Healy said that defeat has not stuck in his craw. “Not personally. I've moved on from that and deal with what's ahead. I don't look back at too many games,” said the grizzled prop.
Image: Dan Mullan (Getty Images)
The need to put a suffocating net over the Bulls' forwards will be paramount to Leinster's bid for a place in the United Rugby Championship final when they run out at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Veteran loosehead prop Cian Healy is under no illusions the Bulls need to be corralled in the tight spaces if Leinster is going to advance to a first-ever appearance in the URC's showpiece match.
“Their scrums and line-outs are the dangerous areas for us,” cautioned Healy. “That's how they get into most of their games. The huge challenge for us is to put a net over their set piece.
“Their set piece is very strong, probably the heartbeat of their game. It's what gets them going. It is a huge test ahead, to assert our set piece over theirs.”
The Bulls' scrumming prowess has certainly grown horns this season with the addition of Springbok tighthead prop Wilco Louw to their kraal.
Louw has provided the Bulls scrum much needed ballast in an area where they had perhaps lost some grunt in recent seasons.
While Healy is bracing himself for a monumental physical challenge he is enthused at the prospect of rolling up his sleeves.
“For the forwards it's probably one of the more exciting games. It is one of the more physical games we'll be involved in. That, in my position brings a bit of joy to me. It is something you can just get stuck into and test your physical levels against a team that is good at it.”
Leinster are unlikely to be found wanting in that department. They are desperate to atone for another Champions Cup final disappointment. For a team as decorated as they are, it is almost inexplicable that they have not won a trophy since 2021.
