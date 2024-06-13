Rugby

Leinster keen to corral Bulls in kraal

Veteran prop Healy eyes the scrum as a key battleground in URC semi

13 June 2024 - 15:42
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Cian Healy of Leinster arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the Champions Cup Final against Stade Toulousain last month. Leinster lost a third straight final but are hoping to atone in the URC.
Image: Dan Mullan (Getty Images)

The need to put a suffocating net over the Bulls' forwards will be paramount to Leinster's bid for a place in the United Rugby Championship final when they run out at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Veteran loosehead prop Cian Healy is under no illusions the Bulls need to be corralled in the tight spaces if Leinster is going to advance to a first-ever appearance in the URC's showpiece match.

“Their scrums and line-outs are the dangerous areas for us,” cautioned Healy. “That's how they get into most of their games. The huge challenge for us is to put a net over their set piece.

“Their set piece is very strong, probably the heartbeat of their game. It's what gets them going. It is a huge test ahead, to assert our set piece over theirs.”

The Bulls' scrumming prowess has certainly grown horns this season with the addition of Springbok tighthead prop Wilco Louw to their kraal.

Louw has provided the Bulls scrum much needed ballast in an area where they had perhaps lost some grunt in recent seasons.

While Healy is bracing himself for a monumental physical challenge he is enthused at the prospect of rolling up his sleeves.

“For the forwards it's probably one of the more exciting games. It is one of the more physical games we'll be involved in. That, in my position brings a bit of joy to me. It is something you can just get stuck into and test your physical levels against a team that is good at it.”

Leinster are unlikely to be found wanting in that department. They are desperate to atone for another Champions Cup final disappointment. For a team as decorated as they are, it is almost inexplicable that they have not won a trophy since 2021.

