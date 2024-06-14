Currie Cup goes ahead as scheduled

The Currie Cup will go ahead as scheduled after administrators and players reached agreements that will offer a full-year of uninterrupted professional rugby.

The main bone of contention was the players' insistence on an annual continuous eight-week break and that they should not be compelled to play for longer than 12 months without a break.

That placed the scheduling of this season's Currie Cup which is earmarked for July 6 to September 21 at risk. The parties compromised and under the new agreement both those issues appear resolved.

Eight weeks broken up

The mandatory eight-week rest period for players will be broken up into three weeks of complete rest, two weeks of reactivation (no physical contact) and a three-week preseason conditioning period.

Under the agreement however players cannot play for longer than 10 months without taking an eight-week break. In addition players will receive a minimum of three months notice when his/her rest period will be introduced.

The player's organisation added in their statement that a player activity system will be activated whereby MyPlayers, Saru and Sareo will collaborate in tracking the load of each individual player.

“This new development also offered an opportunity to comprehensively review the player welfare landscape of the South African players,” said Mandisi Tshonti general manager of player affairs at MyPlayers. “The parties therefore agreed that certain player welfare adjustments were required in order to serve the revamped competition schedule and we are excited with the new adjustments.”

Flexibility

Under the agreement the periods may be adjusted if in the best interest of a player provided it is agreed to by the Player, MyPlayers and the province.

The new player welfare adjustments also took cognisance of the increased travel demands on players. As from July 1 next year all teams participating in the United Rugby Championship and EPCR competitions will undertake their international trips with preset guidelines.

Starting team players will travel in Business Class, reserve players in Premium Economy, while additional squad members will be seated in Economy Class.

Significantly, travel will include no more than one stopover en route to a destination, with access to relevant comfort facilities (such as lounges) during the stopover.