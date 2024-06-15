Glasgow stun Munster to set up URC final date with Bulls at Loftus

Wingers Kyle Steyn and Sebastian Cancelliere scored tries as Glasgow Warriors stunned defending champions Munster with a 17-10 victory in their United Rugby Championship semi-final in Limerick on Saturday.

Glasgow will travel to Pretoria for the June 22 decider against hosts the Bulls, the third year in a row the competition’s final will be played in South Africa.

The Bulls beat Ireland's Leinster 25-20 at Loftus Versfeld earlier on Saturday.

Glasgow fought bravely and led 7-3 at halftime despite two yellow cards, and were able to apply enough pressure on favourites Munster to force errors who had topped the URC table this season.