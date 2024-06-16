White savours one of his best wins as Bulls sweat on Le Roux for URC final

The last time the Bulls lost a play-off match in cross continental competition it was the Jake White-inspired Brumbies who bucked the trend conquering Loftus and all inside it in 2013.

The feisty Brumby has since made way for the horns of a bull on White's tracksuit and that is exactly what he'll want to give Glasgow Warriors in Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) final at Loftus.

The Warriors pulled off a stunning 17-10 upset of Munster in front of the defending champions' home fans to book a place in the final.

A Bulls home final had been earmarked for the cavernous FNB Stadium in Soweto as it would have clashed with the Presidential inauguration, but the latter will now take place on Wednesday thus paving the way for the Pretoria team to play at their Loftus fortress.

They kept their unblemished record in cross continental playoff matches intact against a team with vastly superior experience on Saturday.