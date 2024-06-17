Rugby

Injury to keep All Black forward Taukei’aho out of Super Rugby final

17 June 2024 - 14:47 By Michael Church
Samisoni Taukei’aho of the Chiefs receives medical attention for an injury during the Super Rugby Pacific semifinal against the Hurricanes Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday.
Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The Waikato Chiefs will be without Samisoni Taukei'aho for Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final against the Auckland Blues after the All Blacks hooker left the pitch with an Achilles injury during his side's win over the Wellington Hurricanes.

Taukei'aho was replaced 22 minutes into the 30-19 victory in Wellington and the 26-year-old is also doubtful for New Zealand's three-match series against England, which begins in Dunedin on July 6.

“It looks like it's going to be pretty serious, which is unfortunate not just for us but for him and probably his All Blacks prospects for the immediate future,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan told New Zealand media.

The Chiefs also have doubts over Taukei'aho's replacement, Bradley Slater, who left the field before full time.

Taukei'aho's injury comes one week after fellow All Black Patrick Tuipultou was ruled out of the start of the international season with a knee injury sustained while playing for the Blues against the Fijian Drua.

Reuters

