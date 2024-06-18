Rugby

Wales call on Botham for Test against Springboks

18 June 2024 - 10:17 By Nick Said
Wales forward James Botham.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wales have added versatile loose-forward James Botham to their squad for their one-off Test against the Springboks in London on Saturday, officials have confirmed.

Botham, 26, the grandson of former England cricket great Ian, could get the chance to add to his 10 international caps despite having been left out of coach Warren Gatland’s original selection.

He can play anywhere across the back row of the scrum and made his debut in 2020 but has been in and out of the side since.

Wales now have 38 players in camp ahead of the clash with the world champion Springboks, with that number to be cut to 34 for a two-Test tour in Australia in July. 

Wales' 38-player squad

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Archie Griffin (Bath), Dillon Lewis (Harlequins) Harri O'Connor (Scarlets), Henry Thomas (Castres Olympique), Ben Carter (Dragons), Cory Hill (Secom Rugguts), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Matthew Screech (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff).

Backs: Ellis Bevan (Cardiff), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Eddie James (Scarlets). Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Keelan Giles (Ospreys), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Kubota Spears), Jacob Beetham (Cardiff), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff).

Reuters

