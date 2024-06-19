Rugby

Bulls need to keep focus to take final by the horns: Vermaak

19 June 2024 - 16:45
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Ruan Vermaak of the Bulls.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

The Bulls have had to transition their focus quickly from the euphoria of their United Rugby Championship semifinal victory as underdogs against European powerhouse Leinster to Saturday’s final against Glasgow Warriors, lock Ruan Vermaak says.

Saturday’s 25-20 semifinal win at Loftus has been hailed as one of the best for Bulls and Springbok 2007 World Cup-winning coach Jake White.

The danger as the final is played at the same venue is after such a monumental effort the Bulls might feel the job half done.

Vermaak said the messaging for the Bulls this week has been about getting back to business and ensuring 100% of the focus is on meeting Warriors.

“The job is not done. We realised that as soon as we came in on Monday — that it’s just to focus on [the final, because], like we said, the whole season is about taking it week by week,” the 26-year-old forward said.

“Last week was huge for us as a team and a union, to get that win. But the job is not done — I everyone realised that. We don’t want to get caught in that mindset of the [focus staying] on Leinster.

“So we came in yesterday [Tuesday] and shifted our focus to Saturday and everyone is on the same page for that.”

Vermaak was asked about the high emotion and rush of a final, as Saturday evening is the culmination of a build-up that will have been intense in one of the world’s most rugby-mad cities.

“It’s going to be huge — we’re looking at a sold-out stadium, but that fuels everyone on the field to perform better.

“Everyone will be looking forward to it. The big thing for us, like we’ve done all season, is to not make the occasion bigger than it is.

“We have to focus on the job and not let the outside stuff influence our game. We’ll make sure our focus is right on Saturday.”

Warriors edged Munster 17-10 in their semifinal at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland on Saturday.

