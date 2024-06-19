Gibson-Park out as coach Farrell names Ireland squad for Bok Tests

Ireland will take 35 players to South Africa for their two-Test series next month against the Springboks but first-choice scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out due to injury, Irish Rugby said on Tuesday.

Peter O’Mahony will captain the tour party for Tests on July 6 in Pretoria and July 13 in Durban and coach Andy Farrell has included three uncapped players — backs Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast and utility forward Cormac Izuchukwu.

Gibson-Park is sidelined by a hamstring injury, suffered playing for Leinster against the Bulls in South Africa on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship semifinal, while teammate Jack Conan misses out as his wife is due to give birth to the couple’s first child.

Centre Garry Ringrose makes the squad after his return from a shoulder injury in Leinster’s narrow defeat by the Bulls.

“Travelling to South Africa to play a Test series against the defending world champions provides no greater test for us, and it is another valuable opportunity for us to further grow and develop from the Six Nations,” Farrell said.

Ireland Squad

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade (both Connacht), Craig Casey, Jack Crowley (both Munster), Ciaran Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe (all Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray, Calvin Nash (both Munster), Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose (all Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy (all Leinster), Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu (both Ulster), Oli Jager (Munster), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy (both Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan, Dan Sheehan (both Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

