Rugby

Gibson-Park out as coach Farrell names Ireland squad for Bok Tests

19 June 2024 - 10:02 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ireland will take 35 players to South Africa for their two-Test series next month against the Springboks but first-choice scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out due to injury, Irish Rugby said on Tuesday.

Peter O’Mahony will captain the tour party for Tests on July 6 in Pretoria and July 13 in Durban and coach Andy Farrell has included three uncapped players — backs Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast and utility forward Cormac Izuchukwu.

Gibson-Park is sidelined by a hamstring injury, suffered playing for Leinster against the Bulls in South Africa on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship semifinal, while teammate Jack Conan misses out as his wife is due to give birth to the couple’s first child.

Centre Garry Ringrose makes the squad after his return from a shoulder injury in Leinster’s narrow defeat by the Bulls.

“Travelling to South Africa to play a Test series against the defending world champions provides no greater test for us, and it is another valuable opportunity for us to further grow and develop from the Six Nations,” Farrell said.

Ireland Squad

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade (both Connacht), Craig Casey, Jack Crowley (both Munster), Ciaran Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe (all Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray, Calvin Nash (both Munster), Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose (all Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy (all Leinster), Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu (both Ulster), Oli Jager (Munster), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy (both Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan, Dan Sheehan (both Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Reuters

MORE:

Rassie names Pieter-Steph to captain, four uncapped players for Boks against Wales

The Springboks have named uncapped Jordan Hendrikse at flyhalf and Edwill van der Merwe on the wing in a much-changed squad to face Wales in a ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Gatland names Lake to captain Wales against Boks at Twickenham

Dewi Lake will captain Wales against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, with scrumhalf Ellis Bevan to make his Test debut in the clash, coach ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Petersen’s surge gets Bulls into URC final

The winger, however, received an earful from Jake White at halftime
Sport
2 days ago

White savours one of his best wins as Bulls sweat over Le Roux for URC final

The last time the Bulls lost a play-off match in cross continental competition it was the Jake White-inspired Brumbies who bucked the trend ...
Sport
2 days ago

Aphelele Fassi is back, with a spring in his step

Few players possess the gliding, effortless stride of a confident Aphelele Fassi.
Sport
3 days ago

Currie Cup goes ahead as scheduled

The Currie Cup will go ahead as scheduled after administrators and players reached agreements that will offer a full year of uninterrupted ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Safa calls TD Steenbok to disciplinary hearing alleging gross misconduct Soccer
  2. Rassie names Pieter-Steph to captain, four uncapped players for Boks against ... Rugby
  3. Ideas for a mask? France star Mbappé contacts rugby captain Dupont Soccer
  4. Former Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies at 54 Soccer
  5. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...