Rugby

Like the Boks, Wales ‘are willing to go to dark places’: Evan Roos

19 June 2024 - 13:02 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Evan Roos during the Springboks' team announcement at the Southern Sun Hotel in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Evan Roos during the Springboks' team announcement at the Southern Sun Hotel in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Evan Roos says the Springboks expect a physical battle against Wales as the world champions kick off their 2024 international season at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Bok No 8 said the Welsh have a similar demeanour to South Africans in their approach to Test rugby.

Roos expects a hard grind against the Welsh, who will be determined to make a strong statement after winning only one of their five Six Nations games this season.

“They are a lot like South Africans. They are hard-working and humble people, so we expect them to give everything for the full 80 minutes.

 “Much like us, they are willing to go to dark places, so we expect a hard grind upfront.

“They are a physical pack, so I think it’s going to be a proper Test match this weekend.”

The Springboks wrapped up their preparations on home soil on Tuesday with their final training session in Pretoria and the touring squad of 30 players named by coach Rassie Erasmus departed for London on Wednesday night. The players excluded from the travelling squad will return home.

Roos, who last ran out in the green and gold in the Boks’ 24-13 Rugby World Cup warm-up win against Argentina in Buenos Aires in August last year, will earn his sixth Test cap against Wales.

“It’s awesome to be back in the team and everyone is excited about the match,” he said. “We want to build on what the team has done in the past six years, so there’s a huge responsibility on us to start this weekend with a bang.”

Roos will feature in an exciting loose trio with World Cup-winners Kwagga Smith and Bok captain Pieter-Steph du Toit.

“I’ll be playing with a bunch of World Cup-winners in the pack, which makes my job much easier,” Roos said.

Rassie names Pieter-Steph to captain, four uncapped players for Boks against Wales

The Springboks have named uncapped Jordan Hendrikse at flyhalf and Edwill van der Merwe on the wing in a much-changed squad to face Wales in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I’ve known these guys for about three years and it gets more comfortable each time I’m in camp.”

Roos said it was important to start 2024 on a strong note to set the tone for the rest of the season, which includes the incoming series, Rugby Championship and a challenging UK tour in November.

“It’s an important Test, so it will be vital to implement what we’ve been working on at training,” said Roos.

“Every team plays to win, so we’ll do our best this weekend and try to make it as easy as possible and special for the guys making their debuts.”

The four players on debut are Jordan Hendrikse (flyhalf), Edwill van der Merwe (wing) — who have been named in the starting line-up — Ben-Jason Dixon (utility forward) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back), who will feature on the replacements bench.

READ MORE:

Gibson-Park out as coach Farrell names Ireland squad for Bok Tests

Ireland will take 35 players to South Africa for their two-Test series next month against the Springboks but first-choice scrumhalf Jamison ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Gatland names Lake to captain Wales against Boks at Twickenham

Dewi Lake will captain Wales against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, with scrumhalf Ellis Bevan to make his Test debut in the clash, coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Petersen’s surge gets Bulls into URC final

The winger, however, received an earful from Jake White at halftime
Sport
2 days ago

White savours one of his best wins as Bulls sweat over Le Roux for URC final

The last time the Bulls lost a play-off match in cross continental competition it was the Jake White-inspired Brumbies who bucked the trend ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bulls book United Rugby Championship final

Cameron Hanekom will not be in action when the Springboks play Wales in London next weekend but he sure smoothed his part for engagement against ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa calls TD Steenbok to disciplinary hearing alleging gross misconduct Soccer
  2. Rassie names Pieter-Steph to captain, four uncapped players for Boks against ... Rugby
  3. Ideas for a mask? France star Mbappé contacts rugby captain Dupont Soccer
  4. Proteas won’t be taking US for granted as Super Eights kick off Cricket
  5. Former Bafana star Bongani Zungu leaves Mamelodi Sundowns after two seasons Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...