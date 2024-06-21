Boks need to hit the ground running against never-say-die Wales

Their expected physicality aligned to their historically relentless approach, make Wales the perfect opponents for a new generation of Springboks.

The world champions meet Warren Gatland’s side at Twickenham on Saturday (Kickoff: 3pm), aiming to bed in new systems, players and a couple of new coaches. The Welsh are, despite blooding some new faces and trying to pull themselves out of a period of wretched form, the type of opponent that can get under the skin of the South Africans.

“They are big boys and they are hard. I remember the message to us last year from the coaching staff when we played them was they will keep coming until the final whistle,” said the Boks’ skipper for Saturday’s clash, Pieter-Steph du Toit.

“It was after we’d scored our third try last year, and normally the (opposing) team walks back from under their posts to the halfway line, but they were jogging. They were ready for the next moment, trying to get points on the board...they are not going to stop. They will always keep coming.”