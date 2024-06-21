Rugby

POLL | Can Wales beat the Boks in the first Test after their World Cup victory?

21 June 2024 - 15:21 By TIMESLIVE
Boks stars Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springboks seem eager for a physical battle in their first Test after the Rugby World Cup against Wales this weekend. 

The Boks last played as a team in the World Cup victory against New Zealand eight months ago. The team arrived in London on Thursday to prepare for the Saturday game at Twickenham. 

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the Test was “back to reality” for his team.

“It’s back to reality being in London. What we achieved last year is history and now it’s time to build something new. There are a few youngsters in our team who will get an opportunity with some of the more experienced players, so it’s going to be an exciting game. 

“Wales will also be eager to play against the world champions, so we know it’s going to be a tough game and that’s exactly what we need to kick-start the season.” 

Speaking before the game, loose forward Evan Roos said the squad expected the game against Wales to be physically challenging. 

They [Wales] are hard-working and humble people, so we expect them to give everything for the full 80 minutes. Much like us, they are willing to go to dark places, so we expect a hard grind up front. 

“They are a physical pack, so I think it’s going to be a proper Test match this weekend.” 

