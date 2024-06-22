Edwill van der Merwe stars on debut as Springboks dismantle Wales in Twickenham

Wing Edwill van der Merwe capped off a magnificent debut at Twickenham with a sparkling try to seal a 41-13 victory for the Springboks in their opening match of the international season against Wales on Saturday.

Van der Merwe’s work-rate and defensive discipline were the hallmarks of an eye-catching performance that will certainly give head coach Rassie Erasmus food for thought ahead of the much-anticipated series with Ireland.

He stepped past two Welsh forwards and out-sprinted the cover defence to score the Boks fourth try, on an afternoon when their forward dominance wasn’t matched by output on the scoreboard.

The Springboks asserted their authority quickly. The pack was certainly more powerful than their Welsh counterparts, with Vincent Koch, playing his 50th Test immediately setting the tone in the game’s first scrum earning a penalty off Welsh loosehead Gareth Thomas.

The expected dominance from the forwards allowed eighth man Evan Roos to display his best traits, with one burst following a beautifully timed pass from Faf de Klerk almost leading to a score under the poles.