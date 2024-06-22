Glasgow Warriors gore Bulls to be crowned URC champions in Pretoria

Bold, brave and when needed belligerent, it were Glasgow Warriors who upstaged the Bulls in the final of a nerve-jangling United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

They held their nerve in the closing minutes as they twice repelled the Bulls' maul to hold on for a famous 21-16 victory.

The win will be a huge personal triumph for head coach Franco Smith who masterminded a victory many thought improbable.

The visitors brought with them the hopes and aspirations of a gritty but vibrant port city which Smith has made his mission to win over. Rangers and Celtic may well have shared the joy.

The much-anticipated running of the Bulls did not materialise.

It was General Franco who proved the matador as his team with Jack Dempsey and Matt Fagerson leading the charge pierced the Bulls where it matters most.

His troops staged a remarkable rearguard action on their last visit to Loftus Versfeld and again they absorbed huge pressure before they delivered telling blows in the second half.