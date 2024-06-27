Junior Boks name team to face Fiji in U-20 world champs opener

The Junior Springboks have included three uncapped players in their match-day squad for their 2024 World Rugby Under-20 Championship opening match against Fiji at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (7pm).

Hooker Luca Bakkes, flyhalf Liam Koen and outside back Likhona Finca are the new players named by Junior Bok coach Bafana Nhleko, as he announced his starting XV and bench on Thursday.

Bakkes will make his run-on debut and packs down in the front row between props Ruan Swart and Zachary Porthen, the Junior Bok captain. Finca is set to make his debut off the bench should he be sent on. Koen will wear the No 10 jersey.

The rest of the Junior Boks line-up and bench consists of players who participated in the recent Sanzaar U-20 Rugby Championship in Queensland, Australia.

The starting line-up has five changes and a positional switch from the run-on side that beat Argentina in the last Sanzaar match at Sunshine Coast Stadium, while there are several tweaks among the reserves.