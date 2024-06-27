Rugby

Junior Boks name team to face Fiji in U-20 world champs opener

27 June 2024 - 15:16 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen with Bok prop Steven Kitshoff during the Junior Springbok capping ceremony at Markotter Club House, Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch on June 19.
Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen with Bok prop Steven Kitshoff during the Junior Springbok capping ceremony at Markotter Club House, Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch on June 19.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Junior Springboks have included three uncapped players in their match-day squad for their 2024 World Rugby Under-20 Championship opening match against Fiji at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (7pm).

Hooker Luca Bakkes, flyhalf Liam Koen and outside back Likhona Finca are the new players named by Junior Bok coach Bafana Nhleko, as he announced his starting XV and bench on Thursday.

Bakkes will make his run-on debut and packs down in the front row between props Ruan Swart and Zachary Porthen, the Junior Bok captain. Finca is set to make his debut off the bench should he be sent on. Koen will wear the No 10 jersey.

The rest of the Junior Boks line-up and bench consists of players who participated in the recent Sanzaar U-20 Rugby Championship in Queensland, Australia.

The starting line-up has five changes and a positional switch from the run-on side that beat Argentina in the last Sanzaar match at Sunshine Coast Stadium, while there are several tweaks among the reserves.

Apart from Bakkes’ inclusion in the front row in place of Juan Smal, there is also a change at No 4 lock with Thomas Dyer sitting out because of a niggle — the versatile Bathobele Hlekani moves from the side of the scrum to form the lock partnership with JF van Heerden.

Thabang Mphafi, who came off the bench against Argentina U-20s, fills Hlekani’s position at No 7 flank, with Siba Mahashe (No 6) and Tiaan Jacobs (No 8) the rest of the loose forwards.

Koen debuts as the playmaker, partnering scrumhalf Asad Moos in a new-look half-back pairing.

The only other backline change sees Michail Damon at fullback in place of Bruce Sherwood.

Nhleko said the team has worked hard over the past week and on the lessons from the Rugby Championship in Australia and is ready to meet the challenge of Fiji.

“We had a good holding camp in Stellenbosch last week and since our move to our tournament base in Green Point on Tuesday the focus has been on fine-tuning preparations,” he said.

Fiji come into the tournament on the back of their recent success in the Oceania tournament over fellow Pacific neighbours Tonga, Moana Pasifika and Samoa.

Siya Kolisi retains Springbok captaincy

Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will retain the captain’s armband in the Incoming Series that kicks off against ...
Sport
23 hours ago

“Fiji are a team with threats all round the park; big strong boys with excellent balls skills and dangerous with ball in hand. You need to be on it for 80 minutes concentration-wise to deal with their threats,” Nhleko said.

“For us it’s about excelling in our fundamentals, maintaining our strengths around playing from the set piece and being in a position to make the right decisions when there are opportunities. The contact area behaviours will be key on both sides of the ball.”

The match is the first of three Pool C games for the South Africa U-20s, whose other group games are against Argentina and England.

The squad also had to make three replacements because of recent injuries. Prop Reno Hirst, lock Adam de Waal and fullback JC Marsh will all miss the Championship through injury.

Hirst hurt his knee; De Waal has been ruled out with a hip injury and a concussion means Mars will miss at least the first two matches. Their replacements are Herman Lubbe (prop, Western Province), Jaco Grobbelaar (lock, Bulls) and Hassiem Pead (fullback, WP).

Junior Boks XV: 15. Michail Damon, 14. Joel Leotlela, 13. Jurenzo Julius, 12. Joshua Boulle, 11. Litelihle Bester, 10. Liam Koen, 9. Asad Moos, 8. Tiaan Jacobs, 7. Thabang Mphafi, 6. Sibabalwe Mahashe, 5. JF van Heerden, 4. Bathobele Hlekani, 3. Zachary Porthen (capt), 2. Luca Bakkes, 1. Ruan Swart

Replacements: 16. Juan Smal, 17. Liyema Ntshanga, 18. Casper Badenhorst, 19. Keanu Coetsee, 20. Divan Fuller, 21. Ezekiel Ngobeni, 22. Tylor Sefoor, 23. Likhona Finca

READ MORE

WATCH | Boks offer biltong, lift spirits with singing as London flight cancelled

The Springboks offered biltong to a fellow stranded family's children and lifted the spirits of passengers when their flight back from London, where ...
Sport
3 days ago

Erasmus names strong squad for incoming series against Ireland

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a strong squad of 39 players and an additional 14 on a standby list for the two-Test incoming series against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Erasmus not fussed by imperfect Boks

Though their overall display was far from perfect Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was delighted with his team’s first game of the season against ...
Sport
4 days ago

Edwill van der Merwe stars on debut as Springboks dismantle Wales in Twickenham

Wing Edwill van der Merwe capped off a magnificent debut at Twickenham with a sparkling try to seal a 41-13 victory for the Springboks in their ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Comrades Marathon Association shows Ann Ashworth the door Sport
  2. At last! Proteas qualify for a World Cup final Cricket
  3. Georgia shock Portugal to advance, Turkey beat Czechs and go through Soccer
  4. Siya Kolisi retains Springbok captaincy Rugby
  5. Proteas’ resolve keeps strengthening after KG and Jansen’s batting heroics Cricket

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...