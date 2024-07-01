Rugby

Junior Boks’ opening world champs win against Fiji built on forward power

01 July 2024 - 11:38 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fiji try to stop the Junior Boks' rampaging lock Bathobele Hlekani in their World Rugby U-20 Championship match at Cape Town Stadium on Satuday.
Fiji try to stop the Junior Boks' rampaging lock Bathobele Hlekani in their World Rugby U-20 Championship match at Cape Town Stadium on Satuday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Junior Springboks' impressive opening 2024 World Rugby U-20 Championship win against Fiji was built on a solid performance by their hard-working pack of forwards, coach Bafana Nhleko said.

The South Africans put up a strong showing, running out 57-7 winners at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. They scored eight tries and bar some second half lapses in concentration and a yellow card to Jurenzo Julius, played with commitment and purpose throughout.

Nhleko said his team did well to secure a strong win against a physical Fiji by doing the basics right.

“We took some time to get going in the opening minutes, did well to stick to our fundamentals and then get the job done,” he said.

“We will take the win; there are [things to] work on but we know it will get tougher with Argentina and England in our pool, who are two physical and well-drilled teams on attack and at the set piece.”

Nhleko said the foundation was a good display by his forwards.

Lock Bathobele Hlekani caught the eye with two strong runs in quick succession to set up first-half tries.

“We spoke in the week about our set piece and how important it would be to be disciplined and stick to our structure, so I’m glad we could do that.”

The coach said he intends to give the wider match-day squad playing time. The South Africa U-20s meet Argentina in their second pool game on Thursday and with that in mind it was important to keep an eye on player load management.

“It's going to be important to manage the load of the squad throughout the tournament and we could do that today [Saturday], thanks to the good platform provided by the pack.

“We learnt harsh lessons in the past so we must get the balance right. We will keep the spine together as we look at managing the squad because the Argentinians are a tough, physical team.”

Replacement scrumhalf Ezekiel Ngobeni was stretchered off after a collision late in the second half.

“He was taken to hospital for a check-up but he is OK, he is a warrior,” Nhleko said.

The team had a recovery session on Sunday and resumed training on Monday.

MORE:

Junior Boks off to a flying start in world champs against Fiji

The Junior Springboks started their 2024 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in commanding fashion at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday by beating Fiji ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA’s rugby future bright with brilliance

A personal highlight for me this week was watching South Africa’s best schools’ rugby talent showcasing their brilliance. Goodness, South Africa is ...
Sport
1 day ago

Junior Boks name team to face Fiji in U-20 world champs opener

The Junior Springboks have included three uncapped players in their match-day squad for their 2024 World Rugby Under-20 Championship opening match ...
Sport
3 days ago

Siya Kolisi retains Springbok captaincy

Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will retain the captain’s armband in the Incoming Series that kicks off against ...
Sport
4 days ago

WATCH | Boks offer biltong, lift spirits with singing as London flight cancelled

The Springboks offered biltong to a fellow stranded family's children and lifted the spirits of passengers when their flight back from London, where ...
Sport
6 days ago

Erasmus names strong squad for incoming series against Ireland

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a strong squad of 39 players and an additional 14 on a standby list for the two-Test incoming series against ...
Sport
5 days ago

Erasmus not fussed by imperfect Boks

Though their overall display was far from perfect Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was delighted with his team’s first game of the season against ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates ‘devastated’ at news of death of former striker Soccer
  2. Chiefs say they will reveal coach ‘soon’ as possible Nabi announcement hits snag Soccer
  3. Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny Jordaan investigation Soccer
  4. ‘It’s good for it to sting,’ says Markram after Proteas come up short Cricket
  5. PODCAST | Pitso and Marawa smoke peace pipe after years of frosty relations Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...