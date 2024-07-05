Rugby

Osborne gets first cap for Ireland in unfamiliar position

05 July 2024 - 10:00 By Reuters
Jamie Osborne gets his first cap for Ireland against the Springboks in an unfamiliar position.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland have selected uncapped Jamie Osborne at fullback for the first test against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday despite the fact he has not played in the position for the past 18 months.

The Irish side for the first of the two Test series against last year’s World Cup winners was named on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Osborne usually plays centre for Leinster, but was brought in to replace Hugo Keenan, who has joined Ireland’s Sevens team for the Paris Olympics.

Craig Casey was chosen to replace injured scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, condemning British & Irish Lions veteran Conor Murray to a further stint on the replacements’ bench.

Peter O’Mahony will lead the Irish team from blindside flanker and coach Andy Farrell went for an orthodox five-three forward-backs split on the bench.

Team: 15-Jamie Osborne, 14-Calvin Nash, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Jack Crowley, 9-Craig Casey, 8-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O’Mahony (c), 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-James Ryan, 20-Ryan Baird, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Ciaran Frawley, 23-Garry Ringrose.

