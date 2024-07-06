Springboks down Ireland to remain top of the world at Loftus Stadium

The World Champions struggled to fully flex their muscle, but the Springboks bulged when it mattered most as they secured a hard-earned 27-20 victory here on Saturday.

Ireland illegally collapsed the marauding Bok pack and the ensuing penalty try just about rubber-stamped a first win over Ireland since 2016.

In intensity, this match lived up to all the pre-match hype. It was error-filled but absorbing as neither side could fully dominate the other.

The Springboks will be satisfied and relieved they got a rare win over Ireland.

Ireland may feel they did not get the rub of the green but touring teams tend to wear a coat of envy.

Siya Kolisi led out his team amid a flame-throwing backdrop and it was followed by a raging inferno generated by the world's top-ranked teams.

Both teams are in a season of transition. The Springboks have lost key figures in their coaching staff since these teams last met and one of the lingering questions ahead of this clash was how their burgeoning attack would benefit from the addition of former All Blacks pivot Tony Brown.