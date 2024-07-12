Rugby

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony dropped from starting lineup to face the Springboks

12 July 2024 - 10:05 By Reuters
Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony has been dropped from the starting lineup to face South Africa.
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland dropped captain Peter O’Mahony from their starting lineup as they made four changes to their side for tomorrow’s second Test against South Africa.

O’Mahony drops to the bench for the clash at King’s Park with Caelan Doris taking over as captain.

Tadhg Beirne, who was in the second row last week, switches to blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier at openside and Doris at number eight.

It means James Ryan comes in at lock alongside Joe McCarthy.

Hooker Dan Sheehan and scrumhalf Craig Casey had already been ruled out after being hurt in last weekend’s 27-20 loss to the world champions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Sheehan suffered a serious knee injury that could keep him out of action for the rest of the year and is replaced by Ronan Kelleher, who had come in for him in the first Test.

Ireland saw new Bok attack coming

Ireland weren't caught off guard by the Springboks' attacking enterprise at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday.
Sport
22 hours ago

Casey suffered concussion after being tackled and is replaced by veteran Conor Murray, who was also his replacement in the second half in Pretoria and scored a try.

Bundee Aki was struggling with a shoulder injury and though he trained with the team on Wednesday, he is replaced in midfield by Garry Ringrose partnering Robbie Henshaw, who has recovered from concussion suffered in Pretoria.

Six Nations champions Ireland had a long list of injuries at the start of the week but James Lowe (thigh), Jamie Osborne (leg) and Andrew Porter (cut hand) are all fit again.

Team: 15-Jamie Osborne, 14-Calvin Nash, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-James Lowe, 10-Jack Crowley, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Caelan Doris (c), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Tadhg Beirne, 5-James Ryan, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Peter O’Mahony, 21-Caolin Blade, 22-Ciaran Frawley, 23-Stuart McCloskey

