Rugby

Barrett cameo fires All Blacks to victory over England

13 July 2024 - 13:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sevu Reece of the New Zealand All Blacks celebrates winning the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Sevu Reece of the New Zealand All Blacks celebrates winning the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Beauden Barrett came off the bench to inspire the All Blacks to a 24-17 victory over England in an Auckland thriller on Saturday, denying the visitors a drought-breaking victory and locking up a 2-0 series win.

Barrett set up the second of winger Mark Tele'a's two tries in the 61st minute just as England, losers by a single point in the first Test in Dunedin last week, threatened to end New Zealand's 30-year unbeaten run at Eden Park.

All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie kicked a fourth penalty five minutes from time to extend the lead to seven points and the New Zealanders held the visitors out in the frantic final minutes.

“It was a proper Test match and we expected nothing less from a classy side,” said Barrett. “Oh mate, that's Test footy, it comes down to the wire like that. So proud of the boys for showing some good belief and finishing it off there.

"[I] was just showing a bit of energy really, to give us some shape and structure and we did well to pull some strings off the back of that. But it was a hell of a Test match.”

England flyhalf Marcus Smith had set up tries for wingers Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman with cross kicks and added seven points from the kicking tee to take his team close to a first victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2003.

It was the England pack, spearheaded by lock Maro Itoje, which had laid the foundation for a second world-class performance in as many weeks with their immense physicality keeping the home side on the back foot for much of the night.

“It's been a long season for us dating back to the start of the World Cup,” said England skipper Jamie George.

“I think we're a significantly better team than when we started and there's hugely exciting times ahead for this English team.”

The first quarter was frenetic as both teams were running the ball from everywhere, but it was New Zealand who opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Tele'a picked up the ball at the back of a ruck and streaked to the line down the blindside.

England responded three minutes late when Smith hoisted a kick across to Feyi-Waboso and the winger wove between the last two defenders to touch down.

The All Blacks almost got in again in the 19th minute with an attack down the left flank but Smith raced back and managed to intercept the final pass to save the try.

England's defence was again steely and New Zealand opted to hand the ball to McKenzie on their next two kickable penalties and led 13-7 until just before halftime.

Smith, playing under advantage, took the ball just outside the 22-metre line and lofted another perfect kick across to Tommy Freeman, who leapt above Tele'a to gather it and touch down.

Smith missed three kicks last week but nailed both conversions in the first half before extending England's lead to 17-13 with a penalty nine minutes into the second half.

The 48,362 crowd was starting to get jittery as England continued to dominate territory and possession but All Blacks coach Scott Robertson had started emptying his bench and Beauden Barrett entered the contest.

Taking an early ball from McKenzie on the hour mark, the former world player of the year slashed through a gap in the defensive line before straightening up and releasing Tele'a to apply the finish to a fine try.

England thought they had rolled a maul over the line that would have given them a shot at levelling the scores in the dying seconds but the officials decided there had been obstruction before ruling on whether the ball had been grounded.

MORE:

Nine Boks set for Currie Cup duty

Nine Springboks not earmarked for duty against Ireland in Durban on Saturday have been released to join their respective Currie Cup teams.
Sport
2 days ago

Boks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick drives a stake into the ground

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick drove a stake into the ground he hoped would end the lingering debate about the identity of the best team ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Ireland saw new Bok attack coming

Ireland weren't caught off guard by the Springboks' attacking enterprise at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Boks’ substitutes split is within the laws and without mercy

The selection strategy is only made possible by surfeit depth in those positions
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympics: Luxolo Adams vows legal action after being dropped for Wayde van ... Sport
  2. Thabiso Tenyane is pumping R100m into Richards Bay FC and is a business partner ... Soccer
  3. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Marriage of Wydad and Rulani Mokwena is brave but good for ... Soccer
  4. Rulani Mokwena welcomed as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca Soccer
  5. Bra Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala succumbs to shooting injuries at 75 Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband