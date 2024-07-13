Bloody Saturday for Springboks in Durban

For the Boks, this was a bloody Saturday.

In a match that ebbed and flowed, they showed great resolve but were beaten 25-24 by a team that keeps snapping at their heels.

If there were doubts, and a great many clad in emerald green is of this disposition, about the Springboks' World Champion credentials, they were partly erased by a stirring second-half display here on Saturday.

That however was until replacement Ireland back Ciaran Frawley kicked the almost grinning World Champions in the teeth with two drop goals, the second after the siren to level the two-Test series. Many, including some Irish fans, will find the series score unpalatable.

The final whistle after this brutal and absorbing Test left those in the stands wanting more and the absence of a third Test will only compound the sense of loss.

The Boks, 16-6 down at the break, had to call on all the troubleshooting and fighting qualities that saw them emerge victorious from tight skirmishes en route to the RWC title last year.

This time it were they who fell just short as Ireland, desperate to make a point, with a hint of irony did just that.

This match brooding, bristling, always ready to boil over threatened to do so properly, even after the final whistle as the Boks sought to have Frawley's effort chalked off because of obstruction.

Ireland however left the stage with arms raised as they added another layer to a rivalry that is becoming hard to contain.

Ireland answered head coach Andy Farrell's call for more shoulder to the wheel and greater precision. He was after all prepared to drop his captain in that pursuit. Caelan Doris and Tadhg Beirne and Co responded.

Farrell pointed to their second-half courage last week and that virtue was again in attendance after the Boks grabbed the initiative in the third quarter here.