POLL | Do you agree with Rassie's decision to pick a 'weekend' Boks team against Portugal?

19 July 2024 - 14:49 By TIMESLIVE
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus made changes to his squad before the game against Portugal.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

With several changes to the Springboks squad, there is no clear prediction of how the team will perform when they play against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The team will not be led by their Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi but by Salmaan Moerat, who takes on the role for the first time. 

TimesLIVE reported the rookies in Saturday's Test included former Junior Springbok captain Phepsi Buthelezi (flanker), Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Jan-Hendrik Wessels (prop), while Andre-Hugo Venter (hooker), Ruan Venter (loose forward), Morne van den Berg (scrumhalf) and Quan Horn (fullback) could be in line to make their Test debuts from the replacements bench. 

“It was important for us to select a quality team with experienced players while delivering on our objective of growing our squad depth by naming a few debutants,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus when announcing the changes. 

