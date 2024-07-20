Rugby

Debutants impress as All Blacks rout Fiji in San Diego

20 July 2024 - 10:14 By Reuters
Billy Proctor of All Blacks celebrates a try by teammate Caleb Clarke against Fiji during the International Test at Snapdragon Stadium on July 19, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The All Blacks made it three wins out of three in the July international window with a 47-5 romp over Fiji in front of a crowd of 33,217 in San Diego, California, on Saturday.

New Zealand ran in seven tries through winger Caleb Clarke, scrumhalf Cortez Ratima, centre Billy Proctor, loose forward Ardie Savea, winger Sevu Reece, prop Ethan de Groot and hooker George Bell.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie added 12 points from the kicking tee at Snapdragon Stadium to continue Scott Robertson's winning start as New Zealand coach after they swept a tough two-match home series against England.

The flying Fijians grabbed a try through Vilimoni Botitu but never looked like earning their first win over the All Blacks in their eighth meeting with the three-time world champions.

Proctor made an impressive Test debut in the centres, the 25-year-old making several line breaks and combining nicely with Anton Lienert-Brown in the midfield as well as crossing for a try.

The All Blacks headed into the break with a comfortable 26-5 lead and held the Pacific islanders scoreless in the second half.

Coach Robertson made 11 changes to the starting side that edged out England in the second Test and will be particularly happy with the display by Procter and rake Bell, who came off the bench to score the final try in his debut Test.

It was not a flawless outing, and Robertson will still have plenty to ponder ahead of New Zealand's Rugby Championship opener against Argentina next month.

