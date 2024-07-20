Rampant Springboks run riot over Portugal in Bloem

In the end, this match was more a riot than a rout.

The Springboks ran out 64-21 winners over Portugal in Bloemfontein in a clash that would have given their forensic-minded coaching staff much to pore over.

At times sensational, occasionally sloppy the Springboks flexed their considerable muscle and they showed their speed and explosiveness into open spaces to get the job done, decisively.

Questionable discipline hamstrung the Boks from almost the outset and though they were always a man down their tails were almost always up.

RG Snyman delivered a man-of-the-match performance, Kurt-Lee Arendse brought energy and urgency, Ben-Jason Dixon was wholehearted, while the ever-assertive Sacha Feinberg-Feinberg electrified when he came off the bench.

If Jan-Hendrik Wessels isn't the business he certainly looked it in the time he was on the park. It was just the kind of game in which he could showcase his vast skill set.

The Boks had enough front foot ball to give their much changed team the opportunity to put their rebranded attack through its paces.