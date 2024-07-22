Rugby

‘Spec Magic’ Rosko promises to bring home the bacon for Blitzboks in Paris

22 July 2024 - 10:33 By David Isaacson in Paris
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rosko Specman in action in Dubai last year, where the Blitzboks started the 2023/24 HSBC series with a triumph before their form slipped.
Rosko Specman in action in Dubai last year, where the Blitzboks started the 2023/24 HSBC series with a triumph before their form slipped.
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

Rugby sevens star Rosko Specman is upbeat about the Blitzboks’ Olympic tournament opener against Ireland on Wednesday afternoon, promising “Spec Magic” is going to deliver.

The veteran player, the sole survivor of the outfit that took bronze at Rio 2016, along with coach Philip Snyman, is among a few Team South Africa competitors looking to ascend the Olympic podium after an eight-year hiatus, the national record for the longest gap between medals.

The others are track king Wayde van Niekerk, triathlete Henri Schoeman and swimming star Chad le Clos, who all last finished in the top three in Brazil, though London 2012 gold medallist rower John Smith is aiming at 12 years.

The Blitzboks have had a torrid time this season, finishing seventh overall at the world sevens series, a result that forced them into an unprecedented late Olympic qualifier where they managed to beat Great Britain to win their ticket to Paris.

Specman pointed out the Blitzboks and Ireland had won one match each in their last two encounters.

“We’ll make it 2-1,” he vowed.

“I guess Ireland is always back and forwards, it’s always the team that punches first. We have seen, they have given us a hard time throughout this season, but we have all the pictures now, we know what they’re going to bring and how we can counter-ruck that,” he said.

In the last sevens tournament of the world series in Madrid at the end of May, South Africa went down 21-26 to the Irish, finishing without a win in a tough group that also included New Zealand, another group opponent they face later on Wednesday, and Fiji.

The Blitzboks beat Ireland 22-17 in their pool match in Hong Kong in early April.

That’s 43 points each, though before that the picture was not as pretty, with the South Africans going down to the Irish 0-17 in Los Angeles in March, 10-22 in Vancouver in February and 12-14 in Cape Town last year.

But that is a distant memory.

“I think this team is ready,” said Specman.

Akani Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold

Simbine dipped under 9.90 sec for only the third time in his career at the Diamond League meet in London, clocking 9.86 sec to finish second behind ...
Sport
15 hours ago

“You’ll see in the first game, the energy, the coach has a nice plan for us to go against this Ireland team and you know there’s a big history because from all the codes it’s always a big thing. But this time we’ll have the upper hand.”

Making the podium would see rugby sevens become only the second South African code outside athletics and swimming to win more than one Olympic medal since readmission at Barcelona 1992. Rowing has three. 

Specman believes the Blitzboks continue to enjoy good support from the fans at home.

“Our fans will always be behind us because they like the energy this team brings and I know they’ll be awake when ‘Spec Magic’ is doing his thing. When ‘Spec Magic’ is there on the field, they know it’s always a magic moment.”

The Blitzboks face Ireland at 5.30pm on Wednesday and then take on the Kiwis in their second pool match at 9.30pm. They play Japan — another team that has beaten them in the sevens series — on Thursday at 4pm with the quarterfinals scheduled for later that evening.

Should South Africa claim a medal on Saturday, they will give the country its first opening day gong since at least readmission.

READ MORE

Akani Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold

Simbine dipped under 9.90 sec for only the third time in his career at the Diamond League meet in London, clocking 9.86 sec to finish second behind ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Prudence Sekgodiso, Jordy Smith: searching for gold in Paris

Team South Africa’s battle for Olympic silverware begins this week, even before Friday’s opening ceremony that will officially kickstart the Paris ...
Sport
1 day ago

Blitzboks book Olympic ticket with win in Monaco

They did it the hard way, but the Springbok Sevens booked their ticket to the Olympics for a third consecutive time since Rugby Sevens was introduced ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Blitzboks finish sixth in Grand Final tournament in Spain

The Blitzboks finished the HSBC Sevens Madrid Grand Final tournament in sixth position after they beat Australia in their first game on Sunday, but ...
Sport
1 month ago

Simbine storms to 2nd place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive boost ahead of Olympics

Akani Simbine powered his way back into Olympic reckoning as he stormed through to finish second in a stacked 100m Diamond League race in London on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie vows Luxolo Adams will go to the Olympics

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has vowed to do everything in his power to ensure sprinter Luxolo Adams goes to the Olympics.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s amazing’: Thriston Lawrence makes move to emulate Els, Player Sport
  2. Sundowns sign highly rated defender from SuperSport Soccer
  3. Simbine storms to 2nd place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive ... Sport
  4. Erasmus ‘happy with everything other than discipline’ in big Bok win Rugby
  5. Lacazette says France coach Henry wants attacking football at Olympics Soccer

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...