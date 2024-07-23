Currie Cup pacesetters Lions have shown claws but have reason to pause

The Currie Cup's pacesetters this weekend host coastal rivals who have ground to make up.

The Lions, who finished sixth on the points table last season, have made a flying start to this campaign with three straight wins along with the unbeaten Bulls.

They host the Sharks and Western Province respectively and their unblemished records will be on the line.

The Lions beat the Sharks by a point in their opening-round encounter in Durban before running riot 75-21 with a surprise winning margin in Mbombela against the Pumas.

They were less convincing in their 25-13 win over Griquas last weekend but they have the opportunity to put down a marker against the Sharks at Ellis Park this weekend.

Last weekend's win did not have the fist thumping authority they displayed in the lowveld a week earlier. In fact, Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi labelled the win far from satisfactory.