Five rookies kicked Bok door down in squad for Rugby Championship

Five players who made their debuts in 2024 have fought their way into the Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels (utility forward), Johan Grobbelaar (hooker), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back), Ben-Jason Dixon (utility forward) and Morne van den Berg (scrumhalf) have grabbed their opportunities. They will next week wing their way to Australia in preparation for the opening clash against the Wallabies in Brisbane on August 10.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named 22 Rugby World Cup-winners in his 33-man squad led by Siya Kolisi.

The only newcomer is lock Ruan Nortje, who made his Springbok debut against Wales in 2022 and represented the SA ‘A’ side in November that year. All the other players featured in the team’s opening four Tests of the season against Wales at Twickenham or during the Tests against Ireland and Portugal.