Bok centre Esterhuizen cops a four-match ban
Player banned for four games but sanction could be reduced to three
Image: Anton Geyser (Gallo Images)
André Esterhuizen has been banned for four matches but that may be reduced to three should he complete the World Rugby coaching intervention programme.
Esterhuizen was shown a yellow card by referee Hollie Davidson in last Saturday's Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein but after a bunker review the sanction was upgraded to a red. The bulky Bok centre collided with Portugal's Jose Lima and made head contact in the tackle.
He was ordered from the field barely three minutes into the game and his permanent banishment was confirmed less than 10 minutes later.
The disciplinary committee hearing chaired by Matthew Weaver (England) with ex-player Jamie Corsi (Wales) and former international referee Valeriu Toma (Romania) decided the offence warranted the mandatory mid-end entry point for offending involving contact with the head of six matches.
Having considered the mitigating factors, the committee decided not to award a full 50% mitigation to the sanction resulting in a sanction of four matches.
The ban effectively put paid to his prospects of selection in the Springbok squad for next month's Rugby Championship matches in Australia.
The Boks have included Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Lukhanyo Am as centres in their touring squad while Handré Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can also cover inside centre should the need arise.
Esterhuizen, who rejoined the Sharks earlier this year after stints in Japan and England, will serve his ban in the next few rounds of the Currie Cup.
He will miss this weekend's clash against the Lions at Ellis Park, next week's trip to Mbombela against the Pumas, as well as the home match against Griquas the week after. Should he not complete the coaching intervention programme, he will also miss the away clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.
The player has 48 hours to appeal the sanction.
