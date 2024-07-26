Lions have new Bok back

The Sharks have played well in patches, but coach JP Pietersen will want to see greater composure from his team in the defining moment of their matches.
The Lions and the Sharks go into their Currie Cup clash at Ellis Park on Saturday at the opposite end of the performance spectrum.
The Lions are seeking a fourth straight win to firm their grip at the top of the points table, while the Sharks are in search of a maiden win after a poor start to their campaign.
The Joburg team will be emboldened by the return of their Springbok flanker Ruan Venter, who moves into the starting team at the expense of Etiennie Oosthuizen, who drops to the bench.
In the only other change coach Mziwakhe Nkosi has made to his team Conrad van Vuuren is the starting tighthead prop with RF Schoeman earmarked for the bench.
Apart from gaining Venter's hard edge when carrying and in defence, the Lions will hope they are more clinical in their set pieces which hamstrung them in their win over Griquas last week.
The Sharks have played well in patches, but coach JP Pietersen will want to see greater composure from his team in the defining moment of their matches.
He made two changes among the forwards, with tighthead prop Mawande Mdanda getting a start ahead of IG Prinsloo, while lock Batho Hlekani makes his debut with Reinier Viljoen dropping to the bench.
Flyhalf Lionel Cronje, who missed last week’s match, replaces Tiaan Swanepoel, while Jaco Williams starts ahead of the bench-bound Eduan Keyter.
There is a flutter of excitement about the Sharks' midfield with debuts for Jurenzo Julius and Lili Bester, who are in for Alwayno Visagie and Muller du Plessis respectively. Junior Bok Julius is never far from the action and the Sharks can expect a flurry of activity around their second receiver.
Also on the bench are debuts for hooker Bryce Calvert, fellow forwards Kabous Bezuidenhout and Hennie Sieberhagen as well as utility back Scott Nel.
Lions — Gianni Lombard; Rabx Maxwane, Manuel Rass, Rynhardt Jonker, Kelly Mpeku; Sam Francis, Nico Steyn; Ruhan Straeuli, Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns; Ruben Schoeman, Raynard Roets; Conrad van Vuuren, Jaco Visagie (captain), Morgan Naude.
Substitutes: Morne Brandon, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Etienne Oosthuizen, Luca Ribbens, Renzo du Plessis, Layton Horn, Zander du Plessis.
Sharks — Hakeem Kunene; Yaw Penxe, Lili Bester, Jurenzo Julius, Jaco Williams; Lionel Cronje, Bradley Davids; Nick Hatton (captain), Jannes Potgieter, Siya Ningiza; Reniel Hugo, Batho Hlekani; Mawanda Mdanda, Daniel Jooste, Abraham Reyneke.
Substitutes: Bryce Calvert, Dian Bleuler, Kabous Bezuidenhout, Hennie Sieberhagen, Tino Mavesere; Tiaan Meyer, Scott Nel, Eduan Keyter.
