Rugby

Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over

28 July 2024 - 15:12
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Selvyn Davids handed the ball to Shaun Williams behind the tryline to score the winning try in the bronze-medal match against Australia at Stade de France on Saturday.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Blitzboks captain Selvyn Davids had the chance to score the winning try against Australia in the bronze-medal match in Paris on Saturday, but instead handed the ball to teammate Shaun Williams to dot down.

Davids, the team’s top try-scorer of the competition with four tries, ran around the final defender down the left touchline and cantered unchallenged into the in-goal area, where he gave the ball to Williams to claim the five points, his only try of the competition.

The scores had been locked at 19-19 at that stage and the converted try made it 26-19 for South Africa.

Davids, who had already scored earlier in the match, said he believed Williams had done the real work earlier in the movement before he received the ball.

“I think Shaun deserved a try more than myself, I was just there on the outside receiving the ball.

