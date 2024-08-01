Rugby

Wallabies name six uncapped players in 36-man squad for Bok Tests

01 August 2024 - 17:30 By Chiranjit Ojha
Marika Koroibete has been included in Australia's Rugby Championship squad.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Australia on Thursday named six uncapped players in their 36-man squad for this month's two Tests against the Springboks as wing Marika Koroibete returned to the Wallabies roster for the first time since last year's World Cup.

Angus Bell and Max Jorgensen, who missed July's three tests against Wales and Georgia due to injuries, were also named in the squad for the matches against the world champions on August 10 and 17 in Brisbane and Perth.

Uncapped forwards Seru Uru and Luke Reimer were called up as replacements for the injured Fraser McReight and Liam Wright. Carlo Tizzano, Maz Jorgensen, Hamish Stewart and Paris Olympian Corey Toole are the other uncapped players picked by coach Joe Schmidt.

“We know there’s a lot of hard work to do ahead of those Test matches and we’re looking forward to getting back together as a group,” Schmidt said.

Wallabies squad

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Angus Blyth, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Luke Reimer, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Seru Uru, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright 

Reuters

