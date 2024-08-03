Bulls stay top of the Currie Cup on a weekend of stalemates

The Bulls top the Currie Cup after five rounds with none of their closest rivals making significant inroads into their lead thus far this weekend.

The Pumas and Sharks' thrill-a-minute 44-all stalemate in Mbombela on Saturday meant the former missed the opportunity to take a large bite out of that advantage after the Bulls and the Cheetahs drew 34-all in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

The Pumas and the Sharks both appeared a little deflated after neither side could take full advantage of holding long passages of dominance.

First, it was the home side who cracked the whip running into a 27-3 advantage before the Sharks scored a try just before the break.

Pumas left wing Phiko Sobahle benefited most from his team's front foot disposition running in a hat trick of tries but then the Sharks' young centre Jurenzo Julius sparked his team to life.

He replicated his form from the highveld last weekend when the Sharks beat the Lions on the lowveld with incisive bursts that helped give the Sharks a foothold after the half-hour mark.

Up to that point, the Pumas clawed lumps out of the Sharks' defence with sure, swift handling that enthralled the home fans.