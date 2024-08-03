Bulls stay top of the Currie Cup on a weekend of stalemates
Pumas and Sharks take lumps out of each other
The Bulls top the Currie Cup after five rounds with none of their closest rivals making significant inroads into their lead thus far this weekend.
The Pumas and Sharks' thrill-a-minute 44-all stalemate in Mbombela on Saturday meant the former missed the opportunity to take a large bite out of that advantage after the Bulls and the Cheetahs drew 34-all in Bloemfontein on Friday night.
The Pumas and the Sharks both appeared a little deflated after neither side could take full advantage of holding long passages of dominance.
First, it was the home side who cracked the whip running into a 27-3 advantage before the Sharks scored a try just before the break.
Pumas left wing Phiko Sobahle benefited most from his team's front foot disposition running in a hat trick of tries but then the Sharks' young centre Jurenzo Julius sparked his team to life.
He replicated his form from the highveld last weekend when the Sharks beat the Lions on the lowveld with incisive bursts that helped give the Sharks a foothold after the half-hour mark.
Up to that point, the Pumas clawed lumps out of the Sharks' defence with sure, swift handling that enthralled the home fans.
Bradley Davids thought he won it for the Hollywoodbets Sharks XV in the 79th minute only for Clinton Swart to convert a penalty after the hooter for the Airlink Pumas.#CarlingCurrieCup pic.twitter.com/BjPD3xNIyZ— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 3, 2024
First Sobahle was the recipient of a pinpoint crosskick from Clinton Swart before a breathtaking Pumas attack led to the winger's second. Pumas' fullback Stefan Coetzee cut the Sharks' defence to shreds in the build-up to the try.
The hosts didn't just impress in the wide open spaces. They were a force at close quarters as evidenced in hooker Eddie Swart's maul try in the 24th minute.
Julius then left his mark on the proceedings. He burst through a gap that saw the Sharks surge upfield but hooker Dan Jooste fluffed his lines with the tryline at his mercy.
Three minutes later, however, right-wing Eduan Keyter wrong-footed the defence to score the visitors' first try.
Flyhalf Lionel Cronje, another hero from a week ago, helped set up left-wing Jaco Williams early in the second half.
Cronje was again instrumental when his deft grubber found flank Jannes Potgieter who collected the ball and scored in the 51st minute. The try levelled the score.
Pumas’ scrumhalf Ross Braude stepped inside twice to beat defenders en route to a specular try shortly after and added his second around the hour mark.
Despite having Cronje in the sin bin, the Sharks closed the gap when No8 Nick Hatton successfully stretched for the try line before Jooste atoned for his earlier miss by dotting down in the 72nd minute.
At 41-all after 72 minutes the game was very much in the balance.
Sharks' scrumhalf Bradley Davids kicked a 79th-minute penalty to hand the Sharks the lead for the first time, but the nerveless Swart secured the draw raising the flags in the 81st minute.
In Cape Town, Western Province beat the Griffons 39-17 to help solidify their spot in midfield.
The Bulls (21 points) are three clear of the Cheetahs and the Pumas. The Lions (13) play Griquas in Kimberley on Sunday.
Scorers
Pumas (27) 44 - Tries: Phiko Sobahle 3, Eddie Swart, Ross Braude 2. Conversions: Clinton Swart 4. Penalties: Swart 2.
Sharks (8) 44 - Tries: Eduan Keyter, Jaco Williams, Lili Bester, Jannes Potgieter., Nick Hatton, Dan Jooste. Conversion: Lionel Cronje 3, Bradley Davids. Penalties: Cronje. Davids.