Rugby

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gets start for Boks against Australia

06 August 2024 - 12:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been named to start in the Springboks' Rugby Championship XV against Australia.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw will make their first Test starts against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday as the Springboks largely reverted to the squad that shared a two-Test series with Ireland last month.

The match 23 for the Boks' opening Rugby Championship clash at Suncorp Stadium features only three changes from the group that faced the Irish, with the only new players being Louw at No 8, twice Rugby World Cup-winning scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and replacement utility forward Ben-Jason Dixon.

The 22-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu is elevated to start at flyhalf after four appearances off the bench this season (coming on at either flyhalf or fullback), while Louw starts after four replacement appearances since his debut at the start of the 2022 season.

Only six players are retained in the squad from the 64-21 win over Portugal at the end of July in Louw, Reinach, Dixon, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, RG Snyman (lock) and Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing).

Springbok team to face Australia in Brisbane: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Handré Pollard.

